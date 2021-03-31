Military Kids Can Join the Fun with Four Exchange Month of the Military Child Online Contests

Photo By Marisa Conner | Military kids can show off their creative sides with four online contests from the...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | Military kids can show off their creative sides with four online contests from the Exchange to celebrate the Month of the Military Child. Visit ShopMyExchange.com/momc for details on the Disney tea party placemat-decorating contest (April 2-8), the family game night photo contest (April 9-15), the Nerf target contest (April 16-22) and the Play-Doh Sculpt contest (April 23-29). Four prizes will be awarded in each contest, including Exchange gift cards and the hottest games and toys. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Military kids around the world can show off their creative sides with four online contests from the Exchange to celebrate the Month of the Military Child.



The contests begin April 2 and run for a week each throughout April:

• Disney tea party placemat-decorating contest – April 2-8, military kids can download a tea party placemat template to decorate for a $50 Exchange gift card grand prize or one of three runner-up Play-Doh Frozen Olaf’s Sleigh playset prizes.

• Family game night photo contest – April 9-15, kids can submit a photo of their family game night for a $50 Exchange gift card or one of three runner-up Rubiks Cube prizes.

• Nerf target contest – April 16-22, kids can download and decorate a Nerf target board for a $50 Exchange gift card or one of three runner-up Nerf Microshots Fortnite prizes.

• Play-Doh Sculpt contest – April 23-29, kids can submit a photo of their Play-Doh Sculpt creation for a $50 Exchange gift card or one of three runner-up Play Doh Flip ’n Pancakes playset prizes.



“These online contests allow kids to join in on the fun safely from around the world,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange is honored to celebrate the youngest members of the military community with our Month of the Military Child events. They serve, too, and make a lot of sacrifices to make their parents’ mission possible. The Exchange salutes their service.”



Contest materials and details can be found at ShopMyExchange.com/momc. The Month of the Military Child contests are open to kids 17 years and younger, but a parent or authorized shopper 18 years or older must submit the contest creations at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes.



For more Month of the Military Child activities, including coloring sheets, recipe ideas, drawing lessons from Disney pros and more, military families can visit ShopMyExchange.com/momc.



