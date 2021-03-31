Women around the Wing: Senior Airman Jessica Stephens

Women are always making history within the 403rd Wing on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi.



Whether it is in a military or federal civil service capacity, the Reserve Citizen Airmen from the ‘Wing of Choice,’ bring their unique capabilities to perform, execute and maintain the mission.



In recognition of Women’s History month the 403rd is highlighting women around the wing.



Name: Senior Airman Jessica Stephens



Duty title: Combat Arms Training and Maintenance Instructor



Years of service: 4



Home state: Georgia



Duty and responsibilities: Combat Arms duties, such as conducting qualification training and inspecting and repairing small arms or light weapons. Train, qualify and certify personnel on Air Force firearm courses of fire. Obtain and maintain the knowledge and skills necessary to provide subject matter expertise on weapons and tactics. Conduct firing range operations and courses of fire in accordance with Air Force instruction. Participate regularly in a proficiency training program to enhance coaching and training techniques. Maintain proficiency on weapons inspection and maintenance procedures. Ability to advise leadership on small arms and light weapons capabilities, including weapon and munitions capabilities, weapon placement and employment methods to ensure maximum effectiveness, as well as measures to defend against enemy weapon capabilities..



About: Stephens is a traditional reservist with the 403rd Security Forces Squadron and said that she loves being in the military. She recently graduated from the CATM instructor course and said she enjoys teaching others how to operate and maintain firearms. In her civilian career Stephens is a certified paramedic and firefighter in Atlanta. She is currently working towards a bachelor’s of science in nursing and hopes to commission in the future. In her off time she said she prefers being outdoors kayaking, paddle boarding, doing CrossFit and hanging out with her best friend, which is her brother.

