Women around the Wing: Staff Sgt. Emily Anderson

Women are always making history within the 403rd Wing on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi.



Whether it is in a military or federal civil service capacity, the Reserve Citizen Airmen from the ‘Wing of Choice,’ bring their unique capabilities to perform, execute and maintain the mission.



In recognition of Women’s History month the 403rd is highlighting women around the wing.



Name: Staff Sgt. Emily Anderson



Duty title: C-130J Super Hercules Crew Chief



Years of service: 14



Home state: Tennessee



Duty and responsibilities: Responsible for inspecting, servicing, repairing, and scheduling maintenance actions of 10 WC-130J and 10 C-130J aircraft. Crew chiefs also perform refuel, defuel, hydraulic and engine service as part of their routine maintenance in addition to launching and recovering aircraft in support of various weather missions.



About: Dr. Anderson began her military career in 2002 when she enlisted in the Army Reserve where she served as a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear specialist for 4 years. She then transferred to the Georgia Army National Guard where she was a member of the band for 4 years. After a break in service in 2014, she returned to military service with the Air Force Reserve with the 403rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. In her civilian career, Anderson is the principal of a pre-K through 8th grade public school in New Orleans. She is also the owner of a small gym in the greater New Orleans area and devotes her free time to personal training and nutrition coaching. Anderson is a mother of three children and is continuing her education by pursuing a master’s degree of Science in Aerospace and Aviation Safety.

