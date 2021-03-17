Women around the Wing: Senior Master Sgt. Monica Brown

Women are always making history within the 403rd Wing on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi.



Whether it is in a military or federal civil service capacity, the Reserve Citizen Airmen from the ‘Wing of Choice,’ bring their unique capabilities to perform, execute and maintain the mission.



In recognition of Women’s History month the 403rd is highlighting women around the wing.



Name: Senior Master Sgt. Monica Brown



Duty title: Military Personnel Flight Superintendent



Years of service: 32



Home state: Louisiana



Duty and responsibilities: As the 403rd Force Support Squadron’s technical advisor for personnel functions, she oversees the accomplishment of work assigned to the career development, force management, and customer support sections. She plans, organizes, and directs the activities of military personnel programs to ensure the Military Personnel Section complies with legal and regulatory requirements while meeting customer needs.



About: Brown enlisted on active duty in 1988 and served 3 years as a personnel specialist before transferring to the Air Force Reserve at the 926th Fighter Wing, Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans. She was an Air Reserve Technician with the 926th for a number of years and then became an Air Force Reserve Recruiter for a 3 year tour. Upon completing her recruiting duty she returned to her ART position as the wing career advisor. It wasn’t until Hurricane Katrina, which sped up the closure the 926th, Brown transferred to the 403rd Wing as a traditional reservist in personnel. Throughout her career she has held the positions of wing career advisor, airman family & readiness specialist, operations supervisor, and currently military personnel flight superintendent.



Brown is married to an ART who is also serving in the 403rd Wing.

