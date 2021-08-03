Local leaders visit Spangdahlem, discuss environment

SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, Germany – Spangdahlem Air Base Leadership invited local German authorities March 2 and March 8 to visit the installation and discuss environmental issues with experts from the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron’s Bioenvironmental division.



The visit allowed the base to reinforce connections with local officials in light of a recent fuel spill on the installation and for the 52nd Mission Support Group and 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron leadership to assure them of the base’s commitment to environmental responsibility.



“Spangdahlem Air Base takes pride in the relationship the installation has with the German leaders in the surrounding community.” said Bernhard Schaefer, one of Spangdahlem’s community relations advisor. “For the visitors, it was their first visit to the base, and they were satisfied to not only receive such transparent explanations by MSG, CE leadership and experts about the pipe system and the location, but they realized that the necessary measures have been done to avoid that pollution goes off base into the Binsfeld community via Linsenbach creek, for example.”



During the visit, 52nd MSG leadership and 52nd CE Environmental specialists showed two local area mayors, two Trier SGD representatives and two county administration experts the actions Spangdahlem took to clean up the fuel spill and prevent the spread of any of the contamination off-base.



“The Area Mayor Dennis Junk and I were able to get an idea of the accident and the extent of the damage,” Binsfeld Mayor, Andreas Falk, reported on the Town’s Facebook page. “Thanks to the rapid response of the Spangdahlem fire department and the emergency services, the damage was obviously kept to a minimum. We were able to convince ourselves that the Linsenbach was not affected at that time, especially since it did not supply any water. There was also no contamination in the pool above the Maerchen pond on the airbase (sic).”



The first step when an environmental problem arises, after targeting and containing the issue, is to inform the local German leadership, said Sandra Wintrich, one of the 52nd CES Environmental specialists explaining the process, in German, to the local leaders.



The area mayors, Junk and Falk, said they appreciated the opportunity to visit the fuel spill site and to see the actions we have taken to clean up, prevent damage to the environment and prevent any hazardous material from getting off base.

