Photo By Master Sgt. David Kujawa | U.S. Army Sgt. Quentin Rauch, a combat medic with the Michigan National...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. David Kujawa | U.S. Army Sgt. Quentin Rauch, a combat medic with the Michigan National Guard, currently serving with Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion COVID-19 Vaccination Testing Team (CVTT), assists an elderly resident during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for the Lenawee County Health Department held at the county fairgrounds in Adrian, Michigan, on March 19, 2021. Michigan National Guard CVTTs are working with local healthcare organizations, as requested, in the delivery and administration of the vaccination to Michiganders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa) see less | View Image Page

MING Assists Large-scale Vaccination Clinic at Lenawee County Fairgrounds



ADRIAN, Mich. — The Lenawee County Health Department (LCHD) and the Michigan National Guard (MING) are working cooperatively to administer an average of 1,500 COVID-19 vaccinations a week at the Lenawee County Fairgrounds in Adrian.



Task Force Red Lion, which is the COVID-19 response task force assembled by the MING to support vaccination efforts in southeast Michigan, assigned seven MING COVID-19 Testing Teams (CVTT) to assist with the Lenawee County effort. Each team features one combat medic

and two supporting administrative personnel to assist and ensure the LCHD has adequate personnel to staff the clinic. Vaccinators, assistants and post-vaccination observers help keep the process flowing smoothly.



“Task Force Red Lion is assisting counties from Saginaw down to the southern state border and has assisted in vaccinating over 220,000 residents,” said U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Emanuel Mosley, non-commissioned officer in charge (NCOIC) of the 119th Field Artillery Regiment Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, Lansing.. Mosley serves as the NCOIC for Task Force Red Lion. “We are maximizing the distribution of the vaccine as it comes available to the state's communities and the Lenawee County Fairground clinic is one of the largest clinics we have deployed.”



The clinic at the fairgrounds is running well thanks to MING, Lenawee County Emergency Management Coordinator Craig Tanis said.



“The clinic is averaging 300 doses each hour and the CVTT medics administering the vaccine and the assistants updating the Michigan Care Improvement Registry are essential to the success of our clinics,” Tanis said.



As of March 22, as vaccine supplies are available, all areas of the state may vaccinate people who are ages 50 and up (Phase 2) and people age 16 and up who have disabilities and/or medical conditions including their caregiver family members and guardians.



“These events will expand as the state’s prioritization of the vaccine allocation within CDC’s phases expands to larger groups of the population,” said U.S. Army Capt. Christopher Hebert, company commander, 1073rd Maintenance Company, Michigan Army National Guard. Hebert is serving as deputy commander for Task Force Red Lion. “We are constantly reassessing our plans to meet the needs of the state’s health departments and we are a big part of MING’s efforts to vaccinate Michigan residents and lessen the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.”



Providing emergency response to Michigan is a core function of MING which can bring a sense of pride to Michigan Guard members.



“I am extremely honored to join this effort,” said Hebert. “The Lenawee County clinic is growing as we expand into larger groups of the population and working with community organizers is an essential part of the mission. I know they appreciate the contributions MING is bringing to the fight.”