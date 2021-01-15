Goodfellow chooses to ACT

Goodfellow leaders held the first commander’s all call at the Event Center here, Jan. 15.



Throughout the year 2020, Goodfellow members proved that COVID-19 was not going to stop them. Quite the opposite, throughout all of the challenges, we continued to thrive. Because of this, Goodfellow members are asked to reflect on everything that makes them unique. These are what make us the base we are. We Are Goodfellow.



“The efforts we advance today are laying the foundation for the future,” said Col. James Finlayson, 17th Training Wing vice commander. “Let’s not stop here. We’ve set a high bar and now is our time to set the bar even higher as we move into 2021.”



During the commander’s call, a new Goodfellow initiative was started, ACT. Just as COVID-19 accelerated training and Quality of Life initiatives, we are reminded to Accelerate by scaling and normalizing changes we saw during COVID-19 to sustain these changes.



Challenge, the second letter in the new acronym, stands for Challenging existing conditions and Challenging yourself.



“I challenge you to challenge the current environment, and challenge yourself,” said Chief Master Sgt. Casy Boomershine, 17th TRW command chief. “I know what the 17th Training Wing is capable of, you inspire me to be better every single day.”



The last letter doesn’t just have one meaning; it has four. Team, we have proven that having diversity in all dimensions is our strength. Transform, a growth mindset builds resiliency, especially in times of uncertainty. Tireless, the only reason that Goodfellow has come so far is the endurance of our Airmen. Finally, nothing accomplished on the base was done by a single individual; the final T stands for Together, because together #WeAreGoodfellow.



“I am Goodfellow,” said Col. Andres Nazario, 17th TRW commander. “YOU are Goodfellow! Hold your heads high and know that you represent something bigger than yourself!”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2021 Date Posted: 03.30.2021 10:44 Story ID: 392587 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Goodfellow chooses to ACT, by SSgt Seraiah Wolf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.