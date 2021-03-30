Our Voices, Our Coast Guard- IS2 Julie Nguyen

Courtesy Photo | IS2 Julie Nguyen celebrates Rear Adm. Huan Nguyen's promotion ceremony as he becomes...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | IS2 Julie Nguyen celebrates Rear Adm. Huan Nguyen's promotion ceremony as he becomes the first Vietnamese-American admiral in the U.S. Navy, Oct. 2019 (U.S. Coast Guard Picture). see less | View Image Page

March is Women’s History Month. This observance stands as a reminder of the strength that the Coast Guard has gained through the contributions and efforts of women who serve as part of an exceptional and diverse workforce. This series of interviews highlights just a few of the remarkable women in the Coast Guard and the stories behind their service.



Name: IS2 Julie Nguyen

Duty Title: Intelligence Specialist

Duty Location: United States Coast Guard Headquarters, Washington, D.C.



What inspired you to join the Coast Guard?



I’ve always wanted to serve my country since I was young. As a child of Vietnamese war refugees, I grew up around constant dialogue about what freedom and democracy means. When my parents were teenagers, they fled with their families from Vietnam after the fall of Saigon in hopes of finding freedom and safety. They, like millions of other refugees, faced many threats if they were caught. They were able to escape and met years later in the United States. Both had great pride in being American and they raised our family with continued gratitude for freedom and other American values. Their experiences made me extremely appreciative of every opportunity I have.



When I was nearing my high school graduation, my brother-in-law recently enlisted in the Coast Guard, and he talked to me about the Service’s diverse missions in protecting the American homeland. Being able to contribute to this mission, to protect our country that has given so much to my family, is something I knew I was meant to do.



What is meaningful to you about currently serving in the Coast Guard?



The Coast Guard recognizes and values greater diversity within the organization and all ratings within the Service are open to women. Looking back, women serving in the Coast Guard didn’t always have these opportunities available to them. The legacy of the women who broke barriers and set us on the right path towards ensuring the Service mirrors the make-up of the American population is important to me.



Has joining the Coast Guard helped shape your identity as a person?



Joining the Coast Guard has definitely shaped my identity as a person and it’s an honor to represent the Coast Guard. I take great pride in putting on my uniform and serving this country and hold myself to a high standard, in and out of uniform. I strive to maintain a devotion to duty at all times, whether that means keeping my boots shiny and my uniform squared away, working my hardest, or speaking up when I see something wrong or something that can be fixed.



What does the phrase “Stronger Together” mean to you?



To me, “Stronger Together” means that as an organization, we are most effective when everyone’s ideas and voices, regardless of background, are represented and heard. Diversity and inclusion are important to ensure that we reflect the values of the population that we serve, and “Stronger Together” embodies this belief. Our diversity strengthens and unifies us.



I worked with LCDR Jennifer McKay, who I often saw at the Commandant’s briefings in my previous billet. Although we didn’t work together directly, she would often reach out to me to check in and encourage me in my work. This made me feel like more than just a number and reinforced that my skills are valued and important in the Coast Guard. Relationships like this reflect what “Stronger Together” means to me; we are a family with meaning and purpose when we work together and support each other.



Do you have a mentor that has inspired you or impacted your Service?



My biggest mentor is my eldest sister, Catherine. She commissioned as a JAG officer for the U.S. Navy shortly before I enlisted, and she always steers me in the right direction and ensures that I challenge myself every day. In her position, she is often the only female or one of a handful of female department heads at the table advising her commanders on complex issues and it is inspiring to see her succeed and thrive in a male-dominated environment. Mentors guide us through our journeys, give us strength during our harder days, and remind us that we can do what we set out to do while they are there cheering us on.



The Coast Guard has a history of strong women members. How have they helped pave a path for you in the Coast Guard?



I am thankful to all those who have paved the way for me to be where I am today, and I am so grateful for the opportunity to serve. To be a part of the legacy of strong female members within the Coast Guard, and building upon the strengths and achievements of the those before me, is a special privilege that I also hope inspires other young women and underrepresented individuals to serve in the Coast Guard.