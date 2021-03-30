Our Voices, Our Coast Guard- LCDR Laura Foster

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Cmdr. Laura Foster and son Harrison Rudy say goodbye prior to USCGC William...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Cmdr. Laura Foster and son Harrison Rudy say goodbye prior to USCGC William Hart’s 36-day Expeditionary Patrol to American Samoa. see less | View Image Page

March is Women’s History Month. This observance stands as a reminder of the strength that the Coast Guard has gained through the contributions and efforts of women who serve as part of an exceptional and diverse workforce. This series of interviews highlights just a few of the remarkable women in the Coast Guard and the stories behind their service.



Name: Lt. Cmdr. Laura Beth Foster

Duty Title: Commanding Officer

Duty Location: USCGC William Hart, homeported in Honolulu, HI



What inspired you to join the Coast Guard?



When I was in sixth grade, my grandparent’s had friends who had a granddaughter in the Coast Guard. Their granddaughter, then LCDR Joanna Nunan, took time out of her busy schedule to talk to me and sent me a package with information about the Coast Guard Academy. This is when I became extremely interested in attending the Academy and later ended up graduating from the Academy in 2008.



What is meaningful to you about currently serving in the Coast Guard?



As a female Commanding Officer, I have grown as a leader and it has taught me to help make changes and bring attention to issues women face in the Coast Guard. I strive to be a role model for other women in the Service and show them that it is possible to be a leader, serve our country, and raise a family all with the support of family, friends, and co-workers.



Has joining the Coast Guard helped shape your identity as a person?



I believe the Coast Guard has helped highlight my passions. I’ve always enjoyed the thrill of doing something new, the challenge of leading people and change, and helping others. Maintaining various leadership positions throughout my career has always taught me something new about myself and how to improve my leadership abilities.



What does the phrase “Stronger Together” mean to you?



You can’t make it far in life without the help of others. I’ve had leaders throughout my career who have taught me a tremendous amount and have helped me navigate tough times. As a woman in the Coast Guard, I believe “Stronger Together” means that we should build each other up and make things better for the next generation. When I see women doing great things in this Service, it makes me extremely proud. I love to see women cheering each other on and being excited for each milestone and “first” we knock off the list.



Do you have a mentor that has inspired you or impacted your Service?



Early in my career, I was nervous to reach out to senior officers for insight into personal or professional goals. One person who is a constant “cheerleader” for me is LCDR Ben Leuthold, my Commanding Officer on Coast Guard Cutter ORCAS when I was the Executive Officer. We and our crew went through a lot of trials and tribulations, but he never forgot to acknowledge my work and dedication to the team. Recently, I’ve been in more contact with senior females who I look up to and know that they have my best interest in mind. Through my own experience, I learned to reach out to more junior females, both officer and enlisted, to check-in with them so they are not hesitant to ask me questions, as mentorship is a two-way street.



The Coast Guard has a history of strong women members. How have they helped pave a path for you in the Coast Guard?



If it were not for these strong females, I would not be in the Commanding Officer position I am in today. Without them, women would have far less opportunities in the Coast Guard. To the women trailblazers, I am forever grateful.



What excites you about the future for women in the Coast Guard?



As a cutter(wo)man, it would be negligent of me to not mention the opportunities that are beginning to open up for women in the afloat community. The Coast Guard been working extremely hard to give as many women as possible the opportunity to get underway. I’m excited to attend grad school and “get to work” in the CG-1 community, hopefully helping put in place policies that continue to broaden opportunities for the entire workforce.