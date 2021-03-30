Our Voices, Our Coast Guard- EMCS Baby Scott

Courtesy Photo | EMCS Baby Scott and ohana (family) celebrating at her advancement ceremony at CG Base...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | EMCS Baby Scott and ohana (family) celebrating at her advancement ceremony at CG Base Honolulu (U.S. Coast Guard Photo). see less | View Image Page

March is Women’s History Month. This observance stands as a reminder of the strength that the Coast Guard has gained through the contributions and efforts of women who serve as part of an exceptional and diverse workforce. This series of interviews highlights just a few of the remarkable women in the Coast Guard and the stories behind their service.



Name: EMCS Baby Scott

Duty Title: Asset Manager for the Ice Breaker, Buoy, and Construction Tender Product Line.

Duty Location: Surface Force Logistics Center, Alameda, CA



What inspired you to join the Coast Guard?



I experienced a lot of social barriers and disadvantages growing up which limited the opportunities available to me. I joined the Coast Guard and became an Electrician’s Mate because I wanted to force myself out of what I was used to; to get out of my comfort zone and try a profession that I never thought I would do.



What is meaningful to you about currently serving in the Coast Guard?



What’s special to me is that my kids get to see another side of their mom outside of home and within the workforce. Also, that together as a family, we share the adventure/journey of being a Coast Guard Family which is very special to me.



Has joining the Coast Guard helped shape your identity as a person?



I have spent my entire adult life serving in the Coast Guard so the Service has greatly shaped who I am today. Having the privilege to travel the world and experience other cultures is incredible and the relationships that I have formed with friends who I now consider family is invaluable.



What does the phrase “Stronger Together” mean to you?



To me, “Stronger Together” means that all members of the Coast Guard add value to the Service and together we support and carry out the Coast Guard’s missions.



Do you have a mentor that has inspired you or impacted your Service?



I’ve had several great mentors throughout my career. My parents have had the biggest impact and inspired me beyond what I thought possible. Mentors are important because they provide motivation, advice, and support whenever you need it.



The Coast Guard has a history of strong women members. How have they helped pave a path for you in the Coast Guard?



Many of the strong female members of the Coast Guard solidified the potential of a more inclusive future. They paved the way for an abundance of opportunities within the Service and they continue to inspire me to pursue them.



What excites you about the future for women in the Coast Guard?



I’m excited knowing that the Coast Guard continues to embrace diversity and inclusion and strives to create an environment where all individuals are respected, empowered, and valued.