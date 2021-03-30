Coast Guard Cryptologic Warfare Officer Inspires Service Members to Excel

Story by Damage Controlman Fireman Neo B. Greene III, Center for Information Warfare Training



PENSACOLA, Fla.- A Houston, Texas native is stationed with a command that is charged with developing the future cadre of information warfare professionals–leading, managing, and delivering Navy and joint-force training to information warfare warriors to protect and defend America around the world.



Coast Guard Lt. Rachel Johnson operates as a cryptologic warfare officer, and is currently enrolled in the Cryptologic Warfare Officer Basic Course offered by Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station, Pensacola, Florida.



Johnson has served in the military for a total of 12 years. She originally enlisted in the United States Marine Corps (USMC) in April of 2009, and then commissioned into the United States Coast Guard through the Direct Commission Intelligence Officer Program in January 2017.



“After college, I was a real estate agent and then the market crashed in 2008,” said Johnson. “I figured I was still young and fit, so I should give myself a chance to see the world and gain some experiences. Originally, I thought I would only do a few years and then get out, but 12 years later, here I am”



Johnson has also served in various roles through her time in the military. After completing USMC’s Special Intelligence Communicator Course “A” School onboard Corry Station in July of 2010 and continuing on to her first assignment at the Marine Corps Information Operations Center in Quantico, Virginia. Johnson then moved on to the Marine Corps Combat Development Command-Combat Development Company, the Marine Corps Intelligence Activity and II Marine Expeditionary Force Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.



Most recently, she assumed duties at the Coast Guard Cryptologic Unit in San Antonio, Texas, in September of 2020. Her previous Coast Guard tours include the Department of Homeland Security’s Joint Task Force West in San Antonio, Texas, and the Intelligence Coordination Center’s GEOINT Department in Springfield, Virginia.



As an officer, Johnson’s leadership role is a priority, and she looks forward to the opportunities to serve her junior service members.



“As a leader in the officer capacity, I’m amazed at the quality of service members that we have,” said Johnson. “It makes your job easier as a leader and you want to just keep giving back to their career and helping them succeed. Their motivation gives me that extra boost to make sure I’m looking out for them and making sure they have everything they need to succeed and make the most of their job.”



During her military career, Johnson has also gained many friends. These friends have been vital to her during her time in the military.



“I have developed life-long friendships during my time in the military,” shared Johnson. “I definitely now have friends that would never have been put in my life otherwise. People talk about the military ‘family’ and I’m very grateful that’s been a real thing and for having my circle. We go all around the world and from billet to billet, and it helps to have those people and know that there are people out there that know what you’re going through or share that bond with you.”



Recognizing what makes a good service member and acting on those beliefs of what those are help service members succeed, says Johnson. She believes there are a couple of traits that should be recognized in particular.



“I see honesty first and foremost as a trait of a good service member,” added Johnson. “Sometimes it may be hard to tell someone you don’t know something, or that you need to do something, but being able to be honest with yourself and those around you to get the help you need will take you far. Secondly, another good trait is professionalism. Service members know that they’re not civilians anymore, and you have to respect yourself and the uniform even more so. If you can follow those two traits, other good traits will follow behind them. Also, just knowing yourself is a good trait. Knowing your strengths and weaknesses and working on them are vital to becoming better.”



Throughout her time in the military, Johnson says the empowerment she received has helped her succeed. This doesn’t just help her, but can help many people in the military. She currently serves on the Military Officers Association of America on their Currently Serving Advisory Committee.



“There’s a lot of empowerment from each other in the military,” shared Johnson. “I feel like between my peers, subordinates and my higher-ups, we all want to do what’s best for our military, our mission and for the country. It keeps us going because we’re acting for the right purpose.”



Supporting her junior service members is one of the ways Johnson embodies that same empowerment. She believes that every service member should be supported regardless of how long they plan to be in the military.



“If someone wants to do their four years and then get out, it’s my job to support that,” added Johnson. “If they want to do 10 or 20 years, I’ll support that. Everyone has their hopes and dreams and it’s my job to help them achieve them.”



Another form of empowerment from Johnson is her encouragement for junior service members to push forward and grow. For some, that may mean becoming an officer. She especially encourages female junior service members to do this.



“To the women out there trying to become a leader, my advice is this–don’t give up,” said Johnson. “The biggest thing is not getting discouraged. When selection rates are 98% male and a 2% female selection rate, those numbers can discourage people. But I can go to many bases and different areas, and I can see that female officers are out there in force. It’s definitely possible. There’s a big difference being in the military as a woman now. Even just 11 years ago when I was at “A” school at Corry Station and the only female in my class, compared to now where I have multiple females in my class and knowing that not just in my field, but in the military in general, we are coming in more force. I love to see it, and that in less than a decade women have advanced so much.”



Whether her juniors are female or male, Johnson plans to strive to continue succeeding and doing her best. She believes this will inspire those under her lead and show them they can do the same.



“I want to keep on the trajectory that I’m on and continue to go down the right path,” added Johnson. “I hope to inspire and lead more junior service members so they can continue to push forward too. Sometimes getting up and moving forward is hard. Things don’t always go your way. So, hopefully I can present the values of persevering to show those junior service members that they can too.”



IWTC Corry Station, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 22,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



