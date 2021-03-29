Photo Essay: USO Wisconsin supports service members training at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Service members at Fort McCoy, Wis., for training have a mobile USO Wisconsin...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Service members at Fort McCoy, Wis., for training have a mobile USO Wisconsin station/truck available to visit March 19, 2021, on South Post at the installation. USO Wisconsin Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. It currently operates six centers in Wisconsin that serve more than 25,000 military Families throughout the state. The USO has had a continuous presence in Wisconsin since 1943 through the global parent company, USO Inc. The truck is a recent new addition to USO support at the installation. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Service members at Fort McCoy, Wis., for training have a mobile USO Wisconsin station/truck available to visit March 19, 2021, on South Post at the installation.



USO Wisconsin Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. It currently operates six centers in Wisconsin that serve more than 25,000 military Families throughout the state.



The USO has had a continuous presence in Wisconsin since 1943 through the global parent company, USO Inc.



The truck is a recent new addition to USO support at the installation.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the Total Force Training Center.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set "Fort McCoy" or another installation as your preferred base.