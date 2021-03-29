Sgt. 1st Class Iesha Costalez commissions to Warrant Officer

Courtesy Photo | Sgt. 1st Class Iesha Costalez commissioned as a Warrant Officer in the Wyoming Army...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sgt. 1st Class Iesha Costalez commissioned as a Warrant Officer in the Wyoming Army National Guard on Feb. 25, 2021, at the Armory in Casper, Wyo. She completed Warrant Officer Candidate School (WOCS) in Sept. of 2018 and will take on a new role as the property book officer for the 115th Field Artillery Brigade in Cheyenne, Wyo. (Listed left to right) Linda Buhler (Sister), TeAnna Diede (Daughter), WO1 Iesha Costalez, SFC Samuel Bloom (Fiancé), Wyatt Diede (Son), Ivan Buhler (Uncle), Gene Buhler (Nephew). (Courtesy image) see less | View Image Page

WORLAND, Wyo. – Sgt. 1st Class Iesha Costalez commissioned as a Warrant Officer in the Wyoming Army National Guard on Feb. 25, 2021, at the Armory in Casper, Wyo. She completed Warrant Officer Candidate School (WOCS) in Sept. of 2018 and will take on a new role as the property book officer for the 115th Field Artillery Brigade in Cheyenne, Wyo.



The journey to becoming a Warrant Officer for Costalez was long and met with a few challenges along the way. Warrant Officer Candidate School requires intense studying, leadership skills, physical and mental fitness, and fine attention to detail. It is required to do a ruck march, lead troops, complete tactical training exercises, and work as a team with fellow candidates.



Following the completion of the two-year program, Candidates must be selected into a position before they are eligible to commission. Unfortunately for Costalez, the position she was eligible for was unavailable for nearly two and a half years before it was vacated. After an application and interview process, she was selected to serve as the 115th Field Artillery brigade property book officer and simultaneously commission as a Warrant Officer in the Wyoming National Guard.



“I have wanted to be a Warrant Officer since I was a young enlisted Soldier. Warrant Officers are the absolute best at what they do. Unmatched by any other in their field. They spend years dedicated to their specialty and have a huge drive for knowledge and strive for success in themselves and the success of others. To become a Warrant Officer takes a lot of blood, sweat, and tears,” Costalez said. “I have spent large amounts of time away from my family due to my military obligations. Becoming a Warrant Officer is strictly on a volunteer basis. This is a long-awaited goal that I have been pursuing for several years. It truly is a blessing and an honor to serve my country and to be considered a Technical Expert in my field.”



As technical experts in their field, warrant officers are advisors to their superiors, peers, and subordinates as the subject matter expert. They also have very specific requirements that have to be met before they can even apply.



Costalez will be required to manage millions of dollars of equipment accountability at the brigade level. A graduate from Worland High school, she attributes much of her success to her upbringing in the community she still calls home.