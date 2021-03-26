Photo Essay: March 2021 Sunset at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene of the setting sun is shown March 26, 2021, over the Sparta-Fort McCoy...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene of the setting sun is shown March 26, 2021, over the Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport, located on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The airport is regularly used for training by military units, especially the Army and Air Force. Aircraft that have landed at the airport include the C-17 Globemaster III, C-130 Hercules, UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, and the CH-47 Chinook helicopter. Fort McCoy's motto is to be the "Total Force Training Center." (Photo by Scott Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

A scene of the setting sun is shown March 26, 2021, over the Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport, located on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The airport is regularly used for training by military units, especially the Army and Air Force.



Aircraft that have landed at the airport include the C-17 Globemaster III, C-130 Hercules, UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, and the CH-47 Chinook helicopter.



Fort McCoy's motto is to be the "Total Force Training Center."



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



