NAS Pensacola Celebrates Women’s History Month

by Ensign Jahanna Conner



Throughout March we celebrate Women’s History Month. During this month-long celebration, we recognize the accomplishments made by women throughout our nation’s history. Here at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, women that work on the installation were interviewed. These interviews were meant to highlight their careers and achievements, in addition to asking them for advice they would give to other women in the workforce.



Stephanie Oram, originally from northern Wisconsin, serves as NAS Pensacola’s Installation Program Integrator. Before taking this position, Oram served in the Navy for 24 years. In 1981, she went through Communications and Legal school. After graduating and working at her first duty station, she was encouraged to apply for flight school. Oram was one of four accepted into the program and later graduated from flight training. She served as a Naval Aviator for the rest of her military career.



When asked what piece of advice she had for other women in the military she said, “Be yourself. Be respectful of others but keep your own integrity.”



Carla Gutierrez has worked at the NAS Pensacola Navy Lodge for nine years and has served as the general manager for the last six years.

Nickie Pohovey and Karen Boice are leaders at NAS Pensacola’s Navy Gateway Inn and Suites (NGIS). Pohovey has served as the general manager for four months and Boice has served as the assistant general manager for the past three months. Pohovey has 10 years of service as a civilian for both the Army and the Navy. Boice has 20 years of service as a civilian for the Navy, and prior to that, was active duty in the Navy for eight years.



They were each asked to give a piece of advice to other women in the workforce. Gutierrez said, “Be true to yourself.”, Pohovey added, “Stand tall.”, and Boice stated, “Never quit.” Boice also mentioned that they are, “still serving the country, just in a different uniform.”



Keisha Gainey, originally from Plainfield, New Jersey, has been working in the IT department onboard NAS Pensacola since 2003. She now serves as the security assistant.



When asked what piece of advice she had for other women in the workforce she said, “Always remember that you’re worthy of respect and that your self-worth is important.”



Airman Kelsey Hitz, originally from Kansas City, Kansas, joined the Navy in September of 2018. Hitz currently works at Air Traffic Control onboard NAS Pensacola.



When asked what piece of advice she had for other women in the military she said, “Don’t be afraid to talk to someone. There’s always someone who can relate to what you’re going through.”

Senior Chief Erica Queely, originally from Apopka, Florida, began her Navy career in July of 2000. Queely has spent most of her career in Navy Legal Services. She now serves as NAS Pensacola’s Legal Leading Chief Petty Officer.



When asked what piece of advice she had for other women in the military, she said, “Do not be afraid to speak up when you need to and insert yourself into the conversation.”



This month, women that work throughout NAS Pensacola were interviewed. There is a long history of women who paved the way for women in today’s generations and generations to come. These women here at NAS Pensacola have done just that and we celebrate what they have done, not just this month, but for the years to come.

