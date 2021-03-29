COVID town halls going monthly

Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. updated the installation during the 32nd Bi-weekly Virtual Town Hall on Special Topics March 11.

Beagle began by explaining what happens when a trainee first arrives to Fort Jackson. He said he has been asked many times “What happens with COVID, what happens when the trainee get here?”

He walked viewers through the steps a trainee takes while at the 120th Adjutant General “Reception” Battalion to include their first COVID test. If they are negative, then they head to their unit. If they have a positive test, they head to isolation for 14 days and once cleared, they go to a basic training unit.

He reiterated trainees get times to call home during these steps.

“We want to make sure everyone understands how to get answers about trainees here at Fort Jackson,” Beagle said. Other options beside the town halls include installation’s Facebook and Twitter pages and the Digital Garrison app.

The easiest way to get answers to questions and have problems resolved quickly is to go the training units either via phone or through social media.

“We deal with problems every day and we want to resolve them, but the quickest way to get resolution is to start at the bottom and work your way up,” Beagle said. He spoke of the average amount of time it takes based on when a person asks at the unit level and then the time that gets added if they start at the top. “If you know the battalion and you know the company, you can get the answer in minutes or hours.”

Beagle was joined by Moncrief Army Hospital Clinic’s senior enlisted leader Command Sgt. Maj. Erin Hicks, who spoke offered an update COVID-19 vaccinations on post.

“The vaccine is the best single tool to stay safe,” Hicks said. “Of the 10,000 doses we have administered right here on Fort Jackson, there have been zero adverse reactions or harm to any of our patients.” MAHC will continue to vaccinate on post and the team continues to make appointments with those who are eligible, she added

“When we receive a shipment, we offer to anyone who is currently eligible,” she said. “We turn over vaccine within 48 hours of receiving it.”

People are encouraged people to call (803) 751-9000 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to schedule an appointment. Interested parties can also follow the Moncrief Army Health Clinic on Facebook for updated information on availability and eligibility.

Beagle ended the town hall by announcing town halls will now be held monthly instead of bi-weekly. “I am very grateful for your time,” he said. “So we will see you again April 1.”

To view the entire town hall, click https://www.facebook.com/341086942622944/videos/792344721638906

