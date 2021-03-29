Army Medical Logistics Command recognizes contributions of female leaders during Women’s History event

FORT DETRICK, Md. -- The influential and barrier-breaking women throughout history have laid the groundwork for today’s female leaders to continue pushing toward equality in all facets of society.



Leaders at the U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command recognized some of those trail-blazing women during a Women’s History Month commemoration event March 26 at Fort Detrick.



“Today, we recognize the incredible achievements of women throughout history,” said Lt. Col. Tyra Fruge, AMLC’s G-1/4/6. “… Never forget that we were there. We are here. And we will be here in the future.”



Speakers highlighted contributions by women in the military dating back to the Revolutionary War, serving in roles such as nurses, cooks, seamstresses and even spies.



Today, the military’s entire range of occupational specialties are open to women, including infantry and other ground combat units.



“Not everybody is going to be in the military, but everyone should have the same opportunity,” said Sgt. Maj. Monnet Bushner of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency, a direct reporting unit to AMLC.



Other sectors of society highlighted included women in sports, COVID-19 and other pandemic response efforts, American social movements and politics.



Fruge served as the keynote speaker for the event, which was live-streamed on AMLC’s Facebook page. (Link: https://fb.me/e/1f7bBu75W)



Her charismatic speech acknowledged the many women who smashed glass ceilings and raised the bar for women today, but also those who will take the next steps through opportunity and service in the future.



“Ultimately, in all these moments in time, women were there. Women are here. And women will be there in the future, because of why we serve,” Fruge said. “We serve to make a difference. We serve to be the difference. We serve because we are the difference.”



AMLC Commander Brig. Gen. Michael Lalor reflected on the ceremony in his opening remarks, saying it was “an absolute joy and honor” to serve alongside the strong and influential women all across the command.



“Our women are as dynamic and talented as any women I know,” he said. “And as we honor Women’s History here today, we celebrate advancements, breaking of ceilings and we look forward to the expanded opportunities and change that is ahead -- not just for women, but for all.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2021 Date Posted: 03.29.2021 09:25 Story ID: 392467 Location: FORT DETRICK, MD, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Medical Logistics Command recognizes contributions of female leaders during Women’s History event, by C.J. Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.