403rd AFSB hosts 4 Korean college interns as popular program gets ‘back on track’

CAMP HENRY, Daegu, South Korea -- They’re back! After a 2 year hiatus, Korean college interns have returned to U.S. Army Garrison-Daegu.



The U.S. Army Garrison-Daegu Korean National College Intern Program, which began in the early 2000’s, was derailed in 2018 due to insurance and liability concerns. After almost two years of intense effort, however, the program is back on track and more robust than ever.



“The Korean National College Interns are an immersive part of the USAG Daegu community,” said Dr. John McCraw, chief, Education Services officer, USAG-Daegu. “Interns are able to develop job skills, expand their expertise in an academic discipline, learn about other careers, and observe the workings of the U.S. military/civilian environment. Interns gain experience in the real-world environment with performing tasks which help fulfill academic and professional goals.”



Jack Delaney, USAG-Daegu Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation director, has encouraged and confirmed access for all Korean National College Interns to gyms, bowling alleys, golf courses, pools, restaurants, and other recreational facilities in Area IV. The Kelly Fitness Center has provided safety classes for interns on the safe use of gym equipment. In addition, Korean College Interns are allowed 1 hour per day, three times a week, to participate in health and fitness exercises during the duty hours.



Korean National College Intern Program has recently added some new positions for Fall 2021 interns, including Army Wellness Center fitness assessor, Transition Assistance Program specialist, and recreational aid lifeguard.



The Korean National College Interns will participate in a seminar in May 2021, which will include topics such as how to apply for KGS job positons in Area IV, mock practice interview panels, and resume writing classes.



The Korean National College Intern Program includes six universities from Daegu City area, including Daegu University, Daegu Catholic University, Daegu Haany University, Keimyung University, Kyungpook National University and Yeungnam University. The program will continue on a rotating basis with a new class if interns descending upon Camps Henry, George, Walker and Carroll every spring and fall. The students may earn up to 18 credit hours for participating the program and also receive credit for participating in an “international” internship – all without having to step outside of Daegu.



The USAG-Daegu Korean National College Student Intern Program facilitates and exposes students to learning opportunities outside of a classroom environment, allowing students to have hands-on experience in a professional business atmosphere. The internship program provides students with a golden opportunity to apply classroom theory to "real world" situations, thus enhancing students' academic and career goals,” McCraw said. “At the end of the six-month internship experience, students should feel their knowledge, skills and abilities, have strengthened to reach their ultimate objectives.”



The internship program also allows intern supervisors and USAG Daegu community members the opportunity to interact with interns and learn about the Korean culture and way of life. Interacting and embracing one another's cultural backgrounds, which is a major part of the program, will assist in creating a positive image and sustain a stronger partnership between the United States and the Republic of Korea.



The current class of interns includes 23 students serving at a variety of USAG-Daegu organizations.



The 403rd Army Field Support Brigade is hosting four interns for this initial 6-month session. Here’s your opportunity to “Meet the Interns.”



-----------------------------------



Name: Kim, Seokyeong



“American” name or nickname: Jenny



Intern position title: Admin Support Assistant



Section/office are you working in: Command Group



School attending: Yeungnam University



Year in school: Senior



Major(s)/Minor(s): English Language & Literature



Hometown: Daegu



Tell us a little about yourself:

I seek new opportunities and experiences. Trying a new thing is sometimes scary, but it’s worth the while. Every adventure is a journey to find a better version of myself.



My loves are English, traveling, make-up, music, and watching YouTube (I can experience other cultures indirectly even though I’m in Korea). I’m not a perfect English speaker, but English has been my passion since I was young, so I want to learn a lot of things and improve my English, working here. I always save up my money to go abroad. I started traveling since university. I’m a student and I travel with the money that I earned so it’s not easy to travel often. What I love about traveling is I was able to communicate with people from all over the world. They were so creative and wise, so I got inspired by them and learned a lot of things from them.



What do you like to do in your spare time?

Making accessories, working out, studying English, singing and dancing, having family time, and listening to music or podcasts. It depends on my mood. Haha.



Why did you want to intern with the U.S. Army?

Experiencing and learning in a new society is a chance to find another self I believe. English is my passion, and I enjoy communicating with people from all over the world. I wanted to build my career and improve my English, experiencing a different culture, and communicating with Americans.



Do you have any previous experience with the U.S. Army (or Americans in general)?

I visited San Francisco to meet my penpal when I was nineteen. It was my first trip to America. She let me stay at her place with her family. I got to experience real American culture, living with an American family. We shared our different cultures and thoughts. I still remember all the memories vividly. I never forget about the trip.



What do your family/friends/classmates think of your internship?

My family and friends congratulated me a lot. Especially, my parents were so happy about this. We shared our joy and happiness when we heard the news from USAG Daegu. They said to me it would be a good step to experience a real society.



Tell us about your job and what you do:

I work as a command group admin support assistant. I usually send out meeting reminders, prepare correspondence, translate, and assist with customer service.



What is the most interesting thing you have learned so far?

Military ranks! I didn’t know that at all before coming here, so it’s really interesting.



What has been the best part of your internship so far?

Meeting and communicating with people who have whole different backgrounds has been the best part of my internship so far. I have run into people and greeted them, then it led to small talk. I love when they shared their life journey and thoughts.



What do you hope to get out of this experience?

I hope to become more professional and wiser out of this experience before having a first job. Whenever I visit other countries, I have learned something new, and my perception of how to see the world has changed gradually. My journey here in USAG will be also one of the best experiences I believe.



What are your future plans?

After graduating my college, I want to work here or in a foreign company. I have been wanting to work in American society and other countries, and I’m getting closer to one of my goals because I’m doing my internship here! I was supposed to go backpacking to Europe or Southeast Asia after graduating my college, but COVID-19 has popped up out of the blue. I’m not sure whether I will go abroad in a year. If this pandemic ends, I want to travel where I haven’t been to. English is my love, but it’s a lifetime goal at the same time, so I’m going to keep studying English constantly!



-----------------------------------



Name: Kim, Yuhyeon



“American name” or nickname: Avery



Intern position title: Operations Management Specialist



Section/office are you working in: S-3 Operations



School attending: Yeungnam University



Year in school: Senior



Major(s)/Minor(s): English Language and Literature



Hometown: Incheon



Tell us a little about yourself:

I have a respectable perspective about the world that has a positive light about change. I am close with my family, friends and community. I am very relaxed person but at the same time very energetic. I care a lot about people, and I love to help other people. I am genuinely a positive person, and I’m constantly looking for ways to better myself. I am a drummer at my church. I love to play the drums! And the most important thing about myself is … I cannot live without mint candies!



What do you like to do in your spare time?

Listening to music, playing the drums, playing the guitar, watching Netflix, hanging out with friends.



Why did you want to intern with the U.S. Army?

I wanted to develop my English communication skills. Also, I wanted to experience the life inside of the base because I want to get a job in the USAG Daegu! I am sure this internship will be a valuable experience for my future.



Do you have any previous experience with the U.S. Army (or Americans in general)?

When I was young, I performed in a musical at the U.S. Army located in Incheon.



What do your family/friends/classmates think of your internship?

They really like it. Some of my friends wanted to get in to this program too.



Tell us about your job and what you do

I receives and review information provided by supervisor; provide input and recommendations, answers phones, assist with customer service, monitors and track taskings and provide reminders for upcoming suspenses requiring action.



What is the most interesting thing you have learned so far?

English business expressions and the cultural differences between the U.S. and Korea (in a good way).



What has been the best part of your internship so far?

The people in my section. Everyone is very caring and nice. I am so blessed to have met these wonderful people. I’m so grateful to be with them!



What do you hope to get out of this experience?

I hope to meet new people, improve my language skills and broaden my horizons. I hope that this internship will open my eyes to all the differences we have in the world.



What are your future plans?

Get a Microsoft computer certificate and get a job with the USAG Daegu.



-----------------------------------



Name: Kim, Jihyun



“American” name or nickname: Elly



Intern position title: Supply management specialist



Section/office are you working in: S-4 (Logistics)



School attending: Catholic University of Daegu



Year in school: Senior



Major(s)/Minor(s): English



Hometown: Gumi



Tell us a little about yourself:

I am a huge people person, I love meeting people from all over the world and that’s one of the biggest reasons why I study English. I am 5 feet, so I might be hard to find, but please say “hi” if you see me on base!



What do you like to do in your spare time?

When I don’t have any plan with my family or friends, I usually watch Netflix. I feel like I can experience a life that I have never lived while watching movies or dramas. I recently started painting for fun and relieving stresses. I like how concentrating on painting makes me get rid of distracting thoughts.



Why did you want to intern with the U.S. Army?

It’s good to be out of the comfort zone once in a while so I can challenge myself in a new environment and be bolder person. Since I am majoring in English, it’s a perfect place to improve my language ability and also to learn about real workplace environments.



Do you have any previous experience with the U.S. Army (or Americans in general)?

Yes, I’ve been in the states once as an exchange student last year. I attended Minnesota State University in Mankato for about 9 months, and I loved it. It was the time I saw the biggest snow in my life and to be stuck in home due to heavy snow outside, but I still love it when it snows. I made a lot of international friends there and realized that language is not a thing when becoming friends.



What do your family/friends/classmates think of your internship?

They are super excited when I got accepted to USAG-Daegu. They are so curious about the facilities, the food, and everything on base. Especially my dad, he wishes he could visit my workplace and look around someday. My friends are also very amazed that I work with U.S. soldiers. They think that I am a perfect English speaker, and that is not true. Haha.



Tell us about your job and what you do:

I assist with stock management, submission of work orders/service orders. What I have done the most so far is issuing supplies and equipment to customers.



What has been the best part of your internship so far?

That I’m called “Ms.Kim”. I was never called that before, so at first, it was a bit awkward and hilarious to me. Now, I am used it, and I feel like I become more professional when I am called “Ms.Kim.” From the very first day of the internship to present, I am so happy that I got this opportunity to be one of the people on base. People I’ve met are so nice, KATUSAs are nice, and interns are so nice. I already get a lot of positive energies here.



What do you hope to get out of this experience?

I want to broaden my perspectives on my future career and my life. Since I can encounter many people here, I want to share thoughts and hear from others. I am sure there will be awesome mentors who can advise me on living a life! And I just want to do my best here and spend my remaining months full of joy and achievement.



What are your future plans?

I AM NOT SURE. I am in the present and for now I just want to focus on this internship program and improve my English skills. As an abstract answer, I want to be a person who works for human rights.



-----------------------------------



Name: Shin, Suwon



“American” name or nickname: Esther



Intern position title: Information Technology



Section/office are you working in: S-6 (Information Management)



School attending: Daegu Catholic University



Year in school: Senior



Major(s)/Minor(s): English



Hometown: Daegu



Tell us a little about yourself:

I like watching Netflex and I recommend “In to the dark” and 'The society.” Both dramas are about disasters which is my favorite. I also like eating delicious food, playing cards, and reading books. Thank you :)



What do you like to do in your spare time?

Walking, playing tennis, watching movies. I’m also looking for badminton players who would like to play at lunchtime!



Why did you want to intern with the U.S. Army?

Being as part of USAG was my one of goals since I was a middle school student.



Do you have any previous experience with the U.S. Army (or Americans in general)? NO.



What do your family/friends/classmates think of your internship?

They were proud of me, because they knew how much I wanted to be here



Tell us about your job and what you do:

I fix computers, laptops and image hard drives.



What is the most interesting thing you have learned so far?

Opening computers and laptops to fix it by hand.



What has been the best part of your internship so far?

Before doing internship I knew nothing about computers. I thought it was so difficult, but now learning computers is so fun.



What do you hope to get out of this experience?

Getting lots of new experience and to be hired.



What are your future plans?

Being world star.

