IWTC Virginia Beach Recognized for Retention Excellence

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.



VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – In a recently released Naval message, Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. John B. Nowell, Jr. announced that Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach earned the fiscal year 2020 Manpower, Personnel, Training, and Education Retention Excellence Award (REA), a repeat winner from 2019.



The award is intended to recognize commands for sustaining superior levels of military retention, recognizing superior accomplishment in their continuous retention efforts and mastery of executing the basics of Sailor career development.



The daily execution of these programs combined with engaged and committed leadership are critical to achieving fleet readiness and are essential to Sailors, the Family, and the Navy total force.



“As Vice Adm. Nowell stated in the message, the annual benchmarks for the REA remain the measure to determine command who are brilliant on the basics of retaining the most talented Sailors in the Navy and their families,” explained IWTC Virginia Beach Commanding Officer Cmdr. James Brennan. “We have been very fortunate to retain a robust civilian and military staff who dedicate themselves every day to fulfilling our mission to provide a continuum of information warfare training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations. What has been even more remarkable has been our staff’s resilience to continue forward during the global COVID-19 pandemic.”



IWTC Virginia Beach currently offers 59 courses of instruction in information technology, cryptology, and intelligence with an instructor and support staff of 278 military, civilian, and contract members who train over 6,600 students every year at five training sites in the Hampton Roads area. It is one of four school houses for Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) and also oversees learning sites at Jacksonville and Mayport, Florida; Kings Bay, Georgia; and Groton, Connecticut to continue aligning information warfare community training.



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 22,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



