CNRC Introduces Junior Officer Diversity Outreach Program

Story by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zachary Eshleman



HOUSTON (NNS) – In February 2021, Navy Recruiting Command’s (NRC) outreach and diversity team traveled from their headquarters in Millington, Tennessee, to Houston as part of a Navy Promotional Day (NPD) and the first iteration of their new Junior Officer Diversity Outreach (JODO) program.



The JODO program brings successful naval officers, from diverse backgrounds and cultures, out of the fleet for a short time and places them face-to-face with students and community leaders around the country in an effort to show what is possible to achieve through Naval service.



“I can go in with my own personal experience and tell my story about how I became a naval officer,” said Lt. Cmdr. Isaiah Stokes, a JODO participant. “The goal is to inform, and hopefully through informing students about the Navy as a career we can cultivate a military that is more reflective of the United States.”



Even with a power outage at Glenda Dawson High School, the team continued their mission, and gave presentations in the light of the student’s cell phones. This event, coupled with several other school visits, let them reach out to youth directly without the immediate goal of recruitment.



Although the JODO program is an NRC initiative, its goal is more centered on outreach rather than meeting recruiting goals. It’s also meant to redefine the way minority communities view the possibility of high-level military service.



“There are people in the Navy that are successful and pretty high-ranking and they are from diverse cultures and backgrounds, and a lot of times you don’t necessarily see that,” said Lt. Cmdr. Ron McNeal, another JODO participant. “You feel more comfortable when you see someone that looks like you in those high-ranking positions . . . something you can aspire to be as well.”



Other events included a trip to Texas A&M to meet with the one of the country’s largest Navy Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) units and take a tour around the facilities. The day prior to that they took a trip to Prairie View A&M where they met some students and spoke to Frank Jackson, a retired Navy captain and former mayor of Prairie View. He had also attended Prairie view in the NROTC Unit and commissioned in the Navy in 1973.



He spoke with the JODO team on the history of Prairie View A&M, which is a historically black university built on land that once was a slave plantation. Jackson had led the NROTC unit toward the end of his time in the Navy, and discussed the unique challenges involved in bringing in minority officer candidates, strategizing possible ways forward.



“This has been a great opportunity,” said Stokes, “it’s personally and professionally enhancing, and it’s a way for me to use my story to motivate students to achieve, approach their lives different and say ‘hey, I don’t have to be a statistic and I don’t have to be limited by what I see in my community . . . I can go and do something better with my life.’”



Along with many other engagements, completed both safely in person or virtually, they also sat down with several people unaffiliated with the Navy to get a fresh take on what they may think about Navy service.



“Growing up, the military was always seen as like the last resort,” said Vondrick Christmas, an entrepreneur and social media influencer. “It was like punishment for not making it to college, but me getting more information that I have now, I would have done both (college and military).



All-in-all, the team was positively received by the students and communities all around this part of Texas. The first three participants in the JODO program were happy with trip, and Lt. Kenny Rice said that if it could have helped a single person see a possibility they didn’t know existed, it was worth it for him.



