Seaman Charles Foy earns Coast Guard Honor Graduate for Foxtrot-200

Photo By Chief Warrant Officer Timothy Tamargo | Seaman Charles Foy is selected as the Honor Graduate for recruit company Foxtrot-200...... read more read more Photo By Chief Warrant Officer Timothy Tamargo | Seaman Charles Foy is selected as the Honor Graduate for recruit company Foxtrot-200 as they complete basic training at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, March 26, 2021. The Coast Guard's goal is to provide the right people, with the right competencies and experience, to the right place, at the right time in order to accomplish our missions, while continually developing our workforce through superb leadership. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Timothy Tamargo) see less | View Image Page

CAPE MAY, N.J. – Seaman Charles Foy from Niceville, Florida, earned the title of Honor Graduate after graduating from the U.S. Coast Guard’s condensed 7-week basic training at Training Center Cape May, March 26, 2021.



Foy was presented a plaque on behalf of the Navy League that is presented to the recruit who has the highest final overall standing. Foy is authorized to wear the Coast Guard Honor Graduate Ribbon.



Capt. Kathy Felger, the commanding officer of Training Center Cape May, presided over the ceremony and advancement of the 29 graduates of Recruit Company Foxtrot-200. Training at boot camp is difficult, and approximately 20% of recruits do not graduate with their original company.



“I am honored and proud to receive the honor graduate award,” said Foy. “I came here to make my dreams a reality, and my shipmates helped me make it happen. Thank you, shipmates, for motivating me and making me the best I can be.”



Foy will be stationed at Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City, in Traverse City, Michigan.



Foy’s company earned multiple awards during their seven weeks of training, such as physical fitness, seamanship, and marksmanship pennants. Foxtrot-200 also earned the company commander and section commander pennants.



Foy is the son of Mary and David Foy, and graduated from Niceville High School in 2014. Foy’s father served 21 years in the U.S. Air Force, and his sister is currently serving in the U.S. Air Force.



Training Center Cape May is the fifth largest base in the Coast Guard and the sole accession point for the entire enlisted workforce. It is considered the birthplace of the enlisted corps or the Coast Guard’s Hometown.



Training Center Cape May’s mission is to transform the recruits of today into the Coast Guardsmen of tomorrow.