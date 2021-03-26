Courtesy Translation: Corona - Decisions of the Wiesbaden Administrative Staff

Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden. see less | View Image Page

Official press release from the state capital Wiesbaden, 24 March 2021

Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, USAG Wiesbaden Public Affairs



Corona: Decisions of the Wiesbaden Administrative Staff



On Wednesday, 24 March, the Administrative Staff decided to extend the general decrees expiring on Sunday, 28 March, "Prohibition of entrance into hospitals for visiting purposes", "Compulsory masks in busy areas", "Compulsory masks in care facilities" and to prohibit alcohol consumption and alcohol sales in designated places and locations in the state capital Wiesbaden.



The decrees will be issued with effect from Monday 29 March and will apply until Sunday 25 April. Measures shall be regularly reviewed for their necessity and, where appropriate, adapted or repealed to the current situation, should the situation permit. The general order on restrictions on visits to old people's and nursing homes will expire on 28 March. The people living there are now almost without exception protected by the vaccinations carried out in these institutions, which is why the state government has announced further relaxations for visitation regulations with effect from Thursday, 1 April.



"Unfortunately, the measures are still necessary," said Lord Mayor Gert-Uwe Mende and Mayor and Health Department Secretary Dr. Oliver Franz. "We ask all Wiesbadeners to continue to adhere and are asking for their understanding. Please follow the measures and wear a mouth-nose protection." Citizens are also urged to maintain the minimum distance required, including outdoors.



The consumption of alcoholic beverages is prohibited all day on the following areas and squares: in the area of the "Historical Pentagon" (limited by Rheinstraße, Schwalbacher Straße, Röderstraße, Taunusstraße and Wilhelmstraße); in the Kulturpark (limited by Murnaustraße, the footpath at the end of Murnaustraße in the direction of the Deutsche Bahn train tracks, the Deutsche Bahn train tracks, the Salzbauchaue car park); on Bahnhofsplatz 1-3 (station forecourt) including the adjacent bus stop "Hauptbahnhof" on Kaiser-Friedrich-Ring (Bussteig A); in the Reisinger Anlage and Herbertanlage; on the area of the Warmer Dam (including the road Am Warmen Damm); on the area of the Bowling Green (enclosed by Wilhelmstraße, Friedrich-von-Thiersch-Weg, Kurhausplatz and Christian-Zais-Straße); on the Blücherplatz (bordered by Scharnhorststraße, Yorckstraße, Roonstraße and Blücherstraße) with the exception of the school grounds, although this is by no means to be understood as expressly permitted or desirable on the school grounds; on Wallufer Platz (bordered by Wallufer Platz, Hallgarter Straße, the development on Erbacher Straße and Niederwaldstraße); in the Nerotal complexes (enclosed by the Nerotal Strasse and Volker-Kriegel-Platz); in the "Eleonoren Anlage", i.e. the Rhein shores in Mainz-Kastel, (limited by Eleonorenstraße, from Johannes-Goßner-Straße, the Eleonorenstraße to Rampenstraße to the junction of the Rampenstraße towards the banks of the Rhein River at number 26 and by the Rhein itself); on the area in Wiesbaden-Biebrich by the Rhein, which is bounded by Rheingaustraße starting from the street Am Parkfeld to Wilhelm-Kopp-Straße. In addition, alcohol is prohibited at these locations for on-site consumption.

The city of Wiesbaden points out once again that it is not possible to arrange appointments for the voluntary Corona vaccination at the Wiesbaden Vaccination Centre. Neither the Vaccination Centre nor the Citizens' Hotline will answer any questions about the appointment. Appointments can be arranged with the state of Hessen either by phone at 116117 or (0611) 50592888 and on the Internet via impfterminservice.de or impfterminservice.hessen.de.



The state capital Wiesbaden and the Wiesbaden fire department continue to ask not to call the emergency number 112 if you have questions about the coronavirus. The information hotline of the Health Department can be reached by phone at (0611) 312828; Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on weekends from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Hessen-wide Corona hotline can be reached by calling (0800) 5554666. Neither of these numbers can be used to schedule vaccination appointments. Online, the state informs about the vaccinations under www.hessen.de/fuer-buerger/corona-in-hessen/informationen-zur-corona-schutzimpfung-in-hessen. Up-to-date information on the topic of Corona is also available at wiesbaden.de/coronavirus.



Source: https://www.wiesbaden.de/medien/rathausnachrichten/PM_Zielseite.php?showpm=true&pmurl=https://www.wiesbaden.de/guiapplications/newsdesk/publications/Landeshauptstadt_Wiesbaden/141010100000400498.php