Photo Essay: Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets continue learning, building camaraderie

    Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets continue learning, building camaraderie

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                  

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    PHOTO ESSAY BY JULEE KATONA
    Wisconsin Challenge Academy

    Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets participate in many training activities in March 2021 during training at the academy complex at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The academy is a tenant organization at Fort McCoy that is managed by the Wisconsin National Guard.

    Dozens of youth attend there every year. And during their training, the cadets learn a variety of skills while also learning about teamwork, leadership, and community support.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

