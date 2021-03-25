Photo Essay: Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets continue learning, building camaraderie

Courtesy Photo | Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets participate in rappelling training on the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets participate in rappelling training on the cantonment area March 16, 2021, during training at the academy complex at Fort McCoy, Wis. The academy is a tenant organization at Fort McCoy that is managed by the Wisconsin National Guard. Dozens of youth attend there every year. And during their training, the cadets learn a variety of skills while also learning about teamwork, leadership, and community support. (Photo by Julee Katona, Wisconsin Challenge Academy) see less | View Image Page

PHOTO ESSAY BY JULEE KATONA

Wisconsin Challenge Academy



Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets participate in many training activities in March 2021 during training at the academy complex at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The academy is a tenant organization at Fort McCoy that is managed by the Wisconsin National Guard.



Dozens of youth attend there every year. And during their training, the cadets learn a variety of skills while also learning about teamwork, leadership, and community support.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



