Our Voices, Our Coast Guard- CS3 Regan Collins

March is Women’s History Month. This observance stands as a reminder of the strength that the Coast Guard has gained through the contributions and efforts of our women members who serve as part of an exceptional and diverse workforce. This series of interviews highlights just a few of the remarkable women in the Coast Guard and the stories behind their service.



Name: CS3 Regan Collins

Duty Title: Culinary Specialist

Duty Location: Coast Guard Cutter HEALY, homeported in Seattle, Washington



What inspired you to join the Coast Guard?



The Coast Guard’s culinary rate is what inspired me to join the Service. I’ve always had a passion to cook, and wanted to go to college for it, but I couldn’t afford the tuition at the time. That’s when I became interested in the military and after comparing all of the culinary positions within the different branches, the Coast Guard’s culinary rate suited me best.



What is meaningful to you about currently serving in the Coast Guard?



Being a woman in the Coast Guard is meaningful to me because I’m acting as a role model. I get to guide and inspire the younger women in the Coast Guard and I work hard to prove to them that women can do just about anything in the Service.



Has joining the Coast Guard helped shape your identity as a person?



The Service has not only shaped my identity as a person but also provided me various traits to help me succeed. Early in my career, I understood the importance of being someone that can follow orders and direction. I watched that evolve into me becoming someone that can also lead. Success comes from being able to do both.



What does the phrase “Stronger Together” mean to you?



Being able to accomplish the mission is very important to me. The phrase “Stronger Together” makes me think about my shipmates and working together to successfully accomplish our mission no matter what. “Stronger Together” allows us to embody the Coast Guard motto “Semper Paratus,” or “Always Ready”.



Do you have a mentor that has inspired you or impacted your Service?



I believe that everyone should have a mentor because it’s important to have someone to look up to and learn from. The many mentors I’ve had taught me so much and I am grateful for the experiences and knowledge they’ve given me. Currently, CS1 Randal Torske has been a great mentor to me. He’s not only taught me how to be a better culinary specialist, but also pushes me outside my comfort zone and try new cooking techniques or use different ingredients. One example of this is when I cooked rabbit and alligator.



The Coast Guard has a history of strong women members. How have those members helped pave a path for you in the Coast Guard?



Since the SPARS (USCG Women’s Reserve), there have been numerous women that have helped shape and mold the Service into what it is today. These women definitely paved the way for myself and countless others. Their dedication and determination are what allow the women of the Service to have all of the roles, duties, and experiences that we have today.



What excites you about the future for women in the Coast Guard?



What excites me most is that the women in the Coast Guard continue to excel and we prove to ourselves that we are capable of anything. This will hopefully inspire women who join the Service after us and the trend will continue as women in Coast Guard continue to play important roles.