Sixth episode for AETC’s Real Talk focuses on Asian American and Pacific Islander disparity

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, Texas – Lt. Gen. Brad Webb, commander of Air Education and Training Command, hosts the sixth episode of AETC Real Talk: Race and Diversity in the Air Force April 22 at 3 p.m. on AETC’s Facebook page.

With Webb, for this episode, will be Maj. Carl Chen, AETC budget analyst. The discussion will be on Asian American and Pacific Islander disparity in the military and current country climate.

“In line with the Air Force’s broadening of the racial disparity review, we are broadening our conversation on race and diversity in the Air Force with this AETC Real Talk,” said Webb. “Asian American and Pacific Islanders in our nation have faced discrimination, racism and harassment, especially throughout the last year, and it’s important we seek to understand.”

Chen is a 2006 graduate of the United States Air Force Academy. He has held a variety of positions throughout his career as both a weapon systems officer and pilot. He has served on staffs at the numbered Air Force and major command levels and he has deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

AETC Real Talk is part of The First Command’s priority to cultivate an environment of excellence for all Airmen.

To watch all five episodes of AETC Real Talks visit https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/AETCDiversityandInclusion

