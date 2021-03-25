NEX Locations to Once Again Honor Vietnam War Veterans

Courtesy Photo | In commemoration of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, select NEX locations will...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | In commemoration of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, select NEX locations will distribute lapel pins to Vietnam Veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces from Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975. The lapel pins will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis on Mar. 29 from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., while supplies last. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

In commemoration of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, select NEX locations will distribute lapel pins to Vietnam Veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces from Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975. The lapel pins will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis on Mar. 29 from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., while supplies last. Social distancing guidelines will be observed.



“The Navy Exchange Service Command has participated in the National Vietnam War Veterans Day commemoration since its inception in 2017,” said Bill Marx, Marketing Promotion Coordinator for NEXCOM. “Since that time, we have expanded it to more of our locations around the world so that we can honor as many Vietnam Veterans for their service and sacrifice. This is an event that our store associates look forward to each year as many of them are Veterans themselves or family members of a Veteran.”



This year, 64 NEX locations will be participating in the event. The NEX locations are NEX Annapolis, NEX Indian Head, NEX Patuxent River and NEX Bethesda, Maryland; NEX El Centro and NEX Corpus Christi, Texas; NEX Memphis, Tennessee; NEX Mechanicsburg and NEX Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; NEX Port Hueneme, NEX Lemoore, NEX Monterey, NEX North Island, NEX Coronado, NEX China Lake and NEX San Diego, California; NEX Arlington Uniform Shop at Henderson Hall; NEX Portsmouth, NEX Norfolk, NEX Oceana, NEX Little Creek, NEX Yorktown, NEX Dahlgren, NEX Dam Neck, NEX Wallops Island and NEX Cheatham Annex, Virginia; NEX Everett, NEX Bangor, NEX Whidbey Island and NEX Bremerton, Washington; NEX Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C.; NEX Colts Neck and NEX Lakehurst, New Jersey; NEX Kings Bay, Georgia; NEX Meridian and NEX Gulfport, Mississippi; NEX Fallon, Nevada; NEX Mitchel Field and NEX Saratoga Springs, New York; NEX Great Lakes, Illinois; NEX Belle Chasse, Louisiana; NEX New London, Connecticut; NEX Newport, Rhode Island; NEX Charleston, South Carolina; NEX Jacksonville, NEX Orlando, NEX Panama City, NEX Key West, NEX Mayport and NEX Pensacola, Florida; NEX Pearl Harbor, NEX Kauai Barking Sands, Hawaii; NEX Atsugi, NEX Yokosuka and NEX Sasebo, Japan; NEX Rota, Spain; NEX Bahrain; NEX Guam; NEX Naples, Italy; NEX Sigonella, Sicily; NEX Guantanamo Bay, Cuba; NEX Singapore; NEX Souda Bay, Greece; and NEX Djibouti.



On Mar. 28, 2017, the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act was signed. This act officially recognizes March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. For more information on National Vietnam War Veterans Day, visit www.vietnamwar50th.com.