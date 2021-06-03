445th SFS Airmen, Marines conduct law enforcement training

Photo By Master Sgt. Patrick O'Reilly | Staff Sergeant Justin Daley, 445th Security Forces Squadron, holds his head against a...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Patrick O'Reilly | Staff Sergeant Justin Daley, 445th Security Forces Squadron, holds his head against a desk as an acting ‘detainee’ during a training exercise at the Warfighter Training Center here 6 March, 2021, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Marines from Charlie Company, 4th Law Enforcement Battalion and Airmen from the 445th Security Forces Squadron participated in the detainee operations training adding elements of experience from each branch of service providing total force integration. This experience provides an opportunity for each branch involved to learn and benefit from each other’s techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Patrick OReilly) see less | View Image Page

Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 445th Security Forces Squadron participated in integrated law enforcement training scenarios alongside their Marine Corps counterpart from the 4th Law Enforcement Battalion, Charlie Company March 6, 2021 at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio.



During the training, 445th defenders were tasked with acting as oppositional forces for military police from the U.S. Marine Corps. Multiple scenarios that were devised by Marine Corps leaders were supplemented by Airmen whose goal was to assist in the training objectives by acting as insurgents.



“We have an excellent skillset and a lot of experience,” said Master Sgt. Ryan Lamarr, 445th SFS NCO in charge of operations. “It allowed us to augment the Marines and it helped both forces improve on our existing abilities. The training was set up efficiently and we were happy to take part.”



During integrated training scenarios, Marines secured an area of operations, conducted security checks on vehicles and personnel, and counteracted simulated threats such as improvised explosive devices and armed insurgents. They also practiced riot control techniques and provided quick reaction force elements. SFS Airmen operated as opposing forces, and their inclusion provided the Marines with new challenges against forces that were not familiar with their training procedures. This provided more unique experiences and feedback than if the training had been done solely within the Marine battalion.



“Having Airmen here adds complexity and provides fresh eyes to help observe our procedures,” said U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jason Moore, the 4th LEB Charlie Company senior NCO in charge of training. “Being able to utilize Airmen and hear their feedback has been an awesome opportunity.”



While the process of training with other branches of the military provides many benefits to training planners, it also provides diverse learning opportunities for those who participate. It gives military personnel the opportunity to practice their tactics and techniques with elements that will offer unexpected challenges to established procedures.



“Every branch trains a different way,” said U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Ricardo Lopez, a squad leader with the 4th Law Enforcement Battalion. “When we can bring the best of both worlds together like we did today, we become cohesive and can enhance our various training opportunities.”



The value of engaging with new perspectives is an important part of joint operations, and integrated training prepares military members to excel at their jobs.



“Two minds are always better than one,” said Lance Cpl. Nick Johnson, a fire team member with the 4th Law Enforcement Battalion. “We can take multiple aspects into account, and it gives us new perspectives on training and a better look at the big picture.”



While operating around the world, it is likely that many Airmen and Marines will interact with other branches as well as our allies. Integrated training at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will prepare Marines and Airmen to tackle future mission challenges while giving them the opportunity to work together to achieve their training and operational objectives.



“The training is taken seriously, and it is great because both sides trade information,” said Senior Airman Scott Araujo, a defender with the 445th SFS. “We learn from them, they learn from us, and in the end, we all benefit.”