NAVFAC Pacific Awards Contract for Work on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $75.6 million firm-fixed-price contract Mar. 22 to Core Tech-HDCC-Kajima LLC, of Tamuning, Guam, for the design and construction of a distribution warehouse and a central issue facility at Marine Corps Base Guam.



"The award of these two projects will provide vital warehousing and issue capabilities for Marine Corps forces that will be stationed aboard Camp Blaz,” said Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz Chief of Staff Donald Baldwin.



The work to be performed provides for the design and construction of a low-rise, low-bay distribution warehouse to support the supply, food service, and medical logistics detachments with administrative, storage, inspection, packaging, and pharmacy spaces. A low-rise central issue facility will include individual issue facility, unit issue facility storage and processing areas, and a chemical biological radiological nuclear equipment storage area.



Work will be performed in Finegayan, Guam with an expected completion date of March 2024.

