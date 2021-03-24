Our Voices, Our Coast Guard-LTJG Shirley Pilkey

Courtesy Photo | Lt. j.g. Shirley Pilkey currently serves as an Equal Opportunity Advisor with the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. j.g. Shirley Pilkey currently serves as an Equal Opportunity Advisor with the Coast Guard's Civil Rights Directorate at Region 1, Zone 2 (U.S. Coast Guard Photo). see less | View Image Page

March is Women’s History Month. This observance stands as a reminder of the strength that the Coast Guard has gained through the contributions and efforts of our female members who serve as part of an exceptional and diverse workforce. This series of interviews highlights just a few of the remarkable women in the Coast Guard and the stories behind their service.



Name: Lt. j.g. Shirley Pilkey

Duty Title: Equal Opportunity Advisor

Duty Location: Civil Rights Directorate, Region 1, Zone 2, New London, CT.



What inspired you to join the Coast Guard?



As an immigrant from Brazil who arrived in the United States in 2003, I always wanted to join the military. My service started in the Air Force Reserves where I enlisted as an IT Specialist. As my career progressed, I wanted to become a commissioned officer but I surpassed the Air Force’s age requirement. This didn’t stop me from reaching my goal and I found the Coast Guard to be the best option for advancing my military career. I had aspirations of working in education, training, development, and was also interested in teaching. Once I started my Active Duty contract as an Equal Opportunity Advisor, I fulfilled both my aspiration to serve in the military and to work in a field that is closely aligned with my educational background.



What is meaningful to you about serving in the Coast Guard?



I am extremely thankful to serve in the Coast Guard. As a woman, topics like women’s retention, career advancement, and promotion are extremely important to me. It’s meaningful to me that the Coast Guard’s priorities match mine and that everyone is acting as a team to enhance the culture of the organization where we celebrate our differences and make everyone feel included.



Has joining the Coast Guard helped shape your identity as a person?



Yes, the Coast Guard has not only shaped my identity but also provided me a family away from home. I have made friends and mentors who truly care about me both personally and professionally.



What does this phrase “Stronger Together” mean to you?



To me, “Stronger Together” means everyone in the Coast Guard acts as a champion of equality, making it possible for all members to stay fully engaged in their careers while balancing demanding personal lives.



Do you have a mentor that has inspired you or impacted your Service?



Yes, it’s important to have someone or multiple people who inspire you to do better and who you can learn from. I personally look up to my mentors and admire their commitment to what they do. Currently, I count on Mr. Roy Ziegengeist and Lt. Danielle Gunderman as peer mentors. I work with Mr. Ziegengeist in the Region 1 Zone 2 office and Lt. Gundermann is a reservist who I met during officer training where she was one of the instructors. They are both extremely committed to the Coast Guard and have been extremely helpful in advancing my career and helping me realize my potential.



The Coast Guard has a history of strong female members. How have those members helped pave a path for you in the Coast Guard?



Last year, I worked on an event to celebrate the first women (14) who graduated from the Coast Guard Academy in 1980. I had the opportunity to interact with a couple of them and they were strong and marvelous; each of them pioneers. They had the determination to finish their officer training and become the first female officers to graduate from the Academy. That is both inspiring and it definitely helped pave the way for myself and future female officers in the Coast Guard.



What excites you about the future for women in the Coast Guard?



What excites me most is the fact that we, as an organization, are actively striving to understand the various needs of women in the Coast Guard. I was very excited to see some of the changes implemented as a result of the Service’s female retention study. It’s very uplifting to know that as a team, we are working to enhance the culture of the organization to best support our diverse workforce.