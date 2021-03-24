President Rondeau Initiates “Ask Me Anything” Sessions to Talk All Things NPS

In an effort to speak directly to the campus to offer updates and talk about current issues, Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) President retired Vice Adm. Ann Rondeau initiated her first Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, Mar. 4, talking about her NPS President’s 2021 Intent and taking questions on a variety of topics including the strategic plan, academic competition and keeping applied research relevant.



Rondeau said that she enjoys listening to the students tell her their stories or when faculty members stop by to talk about their work and classes, but she can’t talk to people in-person as much due to the COVID environment.



“I miss that,” she noted. “I thought I would try this Ask Me Anything session to be able to engage with you in the best way that we can.” Rondeau scheduled two AMA sessions a month to answer questions from the NPS community.



Faculty and staff asked questions regarding how to keep NPS’ applied research relevant to the DoD, and what major changes would she like to see come out in the new strategic plan to accomplish her 2021 Intent message.



Rondeau cited the CNO’s NAVPLAN 2021 and the Commandant of the Marine Corps’ Force Design 2030 guidance as reference points to see where NPS fits and where it can put its best work forward.



“We will look at all of those priorities and see where we fit and find our best niche and our best wheelhouse for the excellence that describes us,” said Rondeau. “I see us in many ways going deeper and wider. I see us being known in a high pedigree for the kinds of work that is unique and distinctive to us. We should not be doing work that somebody else can do equally as well or better. We need to do the work that only we can do with our students and their extraordinary experience to create solutions for the faculty who work hand in glove with them to bring forth science and technology that can affect the country and applied work that can make and create opportunities for the Navy, Marine Corps, and all the other services.”



Some people expressed concern about the perception that other schools like the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) or Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) could be better potential partners for sponsors than NPS.



“That’s the world of competition,” Rondeau responded. “We need to be able to get in there to compete and show the value of what we do. We’ve got to show what we do and how it transfers into things.” She used NPS’ installation of the first Xerox ElemX 3D Liquid Metal Printer as an example of the school gaining attention as a valuable resource for research, test and evaluation.



New NPS Provost and Academic Dean Dr. Scott Gartner joined the event from the road on his way to California.



“This is research that’s interdisciplinary and relevant, and that’s what we’re good at,” added Gartner. “We have to ensure that we have the structure and incentives that support. CMU, for example, is very good at that, so there is that competition that President Rondeau is talking about. But work that is interdisciplinary and is relevant to the Navy is less common. Most schools aren’t so good at that, and I think that’s really NPS’ wheelhouse. Figuring out what avenues within that general domain … is something special for NPS and should be part of our brand as opposed to work that’s neither interdisciplinary or not relevant, which could be done at a standard kind of civilian institution.”



Rondeau went on to stress that NPS can be further set apart due to the ability to do classified research.



“We do classified work and we’re responsive to requirements,” noted Rondeau. “We innovate towards capability and towards outcomes. We don’t have students whose governments are working against us within our student body. We need to do more classified work because that will be distinctive for us. That’s work that we can do really well and we have access to all of the classified references that are important to the Navy, Marine Corps, and the other branches.”



During her second AMA session, Mar. 18, Rondeau gave feedback on ideas to expand NPS’ efforts into applied research to attract or develop more subject matter experts (SMEs) and enhance the quality of education.



“I’m of the view that not only hiring SMEs, but also further developing the faculty from once they arrive at NPS, as well as exposing the faculty to our core client by having them at sea in some capacity when the opportunities are available,” said Rondeau, adding that the Naval Academy may hold a distance learning summer training in lieu of ship visits. “To make our faculty distinctive and distinguished in their experiences in orientation and insights so that they’re not only SMEs in their field of study, but also SMEs in the nation as a scholar who has been to sea and has seen some things.”



With nearly a dozen questions during each session, Rondeau plans to keep engaging the NPS campus directly every other week through these AMA sessions.

