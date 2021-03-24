ASAP: Pandemic leads to more alcohol abuse

Photo By Russell Toof | Stress affects everyone and sometimes the weight of everything we have to deal with...... read more read more Photo By Russell Toof | Stress affects everyone and sometimes the weight of everything we have to deal with can be too much. There are good coping habits and there are bad ones. (Still from video / U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mike Hernandez) see less | View Image Page

By Laura Roman

USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Army Substance Abuse Progam



HealthDay News questioned if the coronavirus pandemic is driving people to drink. The answer is yes, according to a U.S. survey, with the greatest spike of alcohol consumption occurring in women.



There was a 14% overall increase in drinking frequency among adults over 30 years-old in the United States this past Spring 2020 compared to Spring 2019. By comparison, to the same time in 2019. The data also suggests drinking frequency jumped 17% for women in the same timeframe.



Excessive alcohol use stood out among women; during the beginning stage of the pandemic, there was a 41% spike with women engaging in binge drinking, meaning they were indulging in four or more drinks in a two hour timeline.



This research suggests that one in five women was heavily drinking one more day each month than they had a year prior.



“Our study shows that people drank more frequently, and for women in particular, more heavily, and with more negative consequences, during the initial stages of COVID-19 compared to their own behaviors from a year earlier,” said Michael Pollard, Scripps Research professor.



Pollard’s findings found women reported a 39% increase in alcohol-related problems resulting from alcohol, such as taking foolish risks or failing to accomplish tasks expected of them.



The survey gathered results from 1,500 men and women, between the ages of 30 and 59 years-old, answering questions about their drinking habits in May and June 2020. The typical findings were that three of four adults reported they had consumed alcohol one more day per month in Spring, 2020 than Spring, 2019.



“People sheltering at home might also just be bored, and drinking was an activity they could still do,” Pollard added. “In that respect, the results are not surprising. They make sense.”



Pollard also theorized trends among women.



“The first possibility is that women typically report higher levels of depression and anxiety than men, in general,” he said. ”That may have made women particularly vulnerable to mental health issues during COVID-19, which is similarly being met with greater alcohol use to cope in response.”



Whatever the underlying causes may be, “these changes in alcohol consumption may have negative implications for people’s physical health as well as mental health,” cautioned Pollard.



“It is important for health practitioners and the public to be aware of these increases, and their health risks,” said Lona Sandon, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas program director of clinical nutrition.



“Upping the alcohol, ups the calories,” Sandon explained. “This could lead to weight gain from excess alcohol calories. Also, when people drink more alcohol they tend to eat more, and usually less healthy food choices, high in fat and salt.”



Sandon said alcohol may increase blood pressure, decrease ability to control blood glucose if you have diabetes, cause restless sleep, increase forgetfulness, and cause a loss of muscle.



For those who may be worried about their alcohol consumption, or that of a battle buddy or family member, the Army Substance Abuse Program is ready to help with Prime for Life, a two-day course that alternates monthly in Baumholder and Kaiserslautern.



Prime for Life educates participants in making low risk choices with drugs and alcohol. Drug and alcohol incidents are automatically command referred through the Army’s Substance Use Disorder Clinical Care (SUDCC) program.



Soldiers and Civilians may also self-refer through SUDCC; Civilians may enroll on a space available basis. To enroll in Prime for Life, which is free, contact General Behavioral Health at DSN: 590-5847 or CIV: 06371-9464-5847.



Short-term, free and confidential counseling services are also available through ASAP. Civilians, dependents age 18+, and Retirees may contact the Employee Assistance Program (EAP). For Baumholder, call DSN: 531-3140 and CIV: 0611-1435-313140. For Kaiserslautern, call DSN 314-4907 or 314-4909 and CIV: 0631-3406-4907 or 0631-3406-4909.

Soldiers also have access to short-term, free, and confidential counseling, even from commands’ knowledge. Soldiers may contact Military and Family Life Counselors (MFLC) at numerous locations: Baumholder (0152-3652-2147, 0152-2617-9751, or 0162-543-8772); Kleber (0175-792-3332); Landstuhl (0152-2479-2650); Panzer/ Daenner (0170-369-3292); Rhine Ordnance Barracks (0175-601-1985); and Sembach/Pulaski (0152-2366-2124).