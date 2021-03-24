Command Sergeant Major reflects on her 21 years of service

ILLESHIEM, Germany -- During women's history month, the Army celebrates women's contributions and accomplishments from the past and present.



For 2021, the Army Women's History Month theme is Valiant Women of the Vote: Refusing to Be Silenced. This theme honors the brave women who fought for women's suffrage rights and for the women who continue to fight for others' voting rights.



Standing among those who have helped carry on the legacy for women on the frontlines is U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Chasitie Lee, the senior enlisted advisor for 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion "Fighting Eagles," 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division.



Lee enlisted into the Army in 2000 as an Aviation Operations Specialist. Since then, she has served in a variety of aviation and leadership roles. A native of New Brockton, Alabama, Lee aims to set the bar high for junior enlisted female soldiers who want to follow in her footsteps.



"Having the opportunity every day to teach and mentor junior soldiers is what keeps me going. Being accessible and helping soldiers get through the tough times is just important to me." said Lee.



Like many inspirational female leaders, Lee has dedicated her success in the Army to her soldiers' work ethic. Having held many prestigious positions, Lee now holds the critical task of ensuring her soldiers remain combat-ready in Europe.



"Throughout my career I have had mentors who guided me in the right path and I want to do the same for the soldiers who are serving in my organization," she added.



This guiding principle has allowed Lee to continue serving the Army after almost 21 years of service. As the highest-ranking enlisted leader in her organization, Lee offers her advice to those seeking to continue serving.



"To be an effective leader you have to take the assignments that nobody wants and excel at them. Take care of your soldiers and make sure to leave them inspired to do great things in other organizations when you leave."



To learn more about Women's History Month, visit https://www.army.mil/women/.

