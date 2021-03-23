JBLM Norwegian Foot March

U.S. Army story by Spc. Richard Carlisi

I Corps PAO



JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash.– More than 300 Soldiers participated in a Norwegian Foot March at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, hosted by the 514th Medical Company (Ground Ambulance) March 19, 2021.



Known as Marsjmerket, is a Norwegian Armed Forces skill badge earned after participants complete the 18.6-mile march with a 25-pound rucksack within set time standards according to age and gender.



“This event is just what Soldiers needed during COVID,” said Capt. Shauna Pearson, the event organizer. “It’s been a really long time since Soldiers have been able to get together like this. There’s comradery, they’re working together, and above all, they’re having fun.”



Originating during the WWI time period, in 1915, the Norwegian Foot March aimed to provide a realistic experience to civilians and new military recruits of what it is like serving in the field. Over the next century, the event evolved into a foreign service badge earned by completing the foot march to standard.



“I am thankful for the opportunity to participate in this unique event with my brother and a few hundred great American Soldiers,” said 1st Sgt. Joshua Williams, 571st Sapper Company, 864th Engineer Battalion, 555th Engineer Brigade. “To get ready for this event, we didn’t do anything out of the ordinary. We just did good PT with our units as always. If you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready."

