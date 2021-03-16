Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Team Redstone Women's History Month Observance

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2021

    Story by Eben Boothby 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Women’s History Month, recognized annually in March, honors and celebrates the struggles and achievements of American women throughout the history of the United States. This year, the observance theme is: “Valiant Women of the Vote: Refusing to Be Silenced.” While August 26, 2020, marked the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote, the anniversary recognition continues through August 26, 2021. Team Redstone’s Women’s History Month Observance is co-hosted this year by Army Materiel Command and Fox Army Health Center. The video observance includes the views of four Team Redstone professionals who are leaders within the Army Materiel Command Enterprise: Ms. Lisha Adams, Executive Deputy to the Commanding General; Master Sgt. Michelle Hill, Support Operations Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge, G-3; Lt. Col. Courtney Sugai, Assistant Executive Officer to the Commanding General; and Dr. Juanita Christensen, Deputy Chief of Staff, G-4. It is introduced by Staff Sgt. Shaineen Canady of Fox Army Health Center.

    (U.S. Army Materiel Command Video by Eben Boothby)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2021
    Date Posted: 03.23.2021 16:50
    Story ID: 392117
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Redstone Women's History Month Observance, by Eben Boothby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Team Redstone Women's History Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT