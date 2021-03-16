Team Redstone Women's History Month Observance

Women’s History Month, recognized annually in March, honors and celebrates the struggles and achievements of American women throughout the history of the United States. This year, the observance theme is: “Valiant Women of the Vote: Refusing to Be Silenced.” While August 26, 2020, marked the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote, the anniversary recognition continues through August 26, 2021. Team Redstone’s Women’s History Month Observance is co-hosted this year by Army Materiel Command and Fox Army Health Center. The video observance includes the views of four Team Redstone professionals who are leaders within the Army Materiel Command Enterprise: Ms. Lisha Adams, Executive Deputy to the Commanding General; Master Sgt. Michelle Hill, Support Operations Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge, G-3; Lt. Col. Courtney Sugai, Assistant Executive Officer to the Commanding General; and Dr. Juanita Christensen, Deputy Chief of Staff, G-4. It is introduced by Staff Sgt. Shaineen Canady of Fox Army Health Center.



(U.S. Army Materiel Command Video by Eben Boothby)

