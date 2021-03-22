TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. --



#TeamTyndall has another outstanding Airman to introduce for #WomensHistoryMonth. Senior Airman Pamela Poirier, an aerospace medical technician with the 325th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, has been in the Air Force for almost four years.



As a single mother, Poirier expressed that balancing her family life and the mission has been the biggest obstacle.



"I'm sure anyone who is a parent can relate, not just females," said Poirier. "However, there is added pressure when you're a female, a mom and career driven. I don't want others to believe I can't handle something or that I am compromising the mission."



Porier takes every day one day at a time and credits her family and friends for supporting her every move on this journey as a single mother, and an American Airman.



"They are constantly encouraging me to stay focused when I feel like I can't have a military career and be a single mom," said Poirier. "They consistently remind me that I can do anything I put my mind to."



With a positive attitude and an open mind, Poirier suggest that any incoming females should stand firm in their goals and remain determined.



"If there is anything you want to accomplish during your career, then do it," said Poirier. "Don't let anyone tell you otherwise."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2021 Date Posted: 03.23.2021 11:22 Story ID: 392061 Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women's History Month: Senior Airman Pamela Poirier, by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.