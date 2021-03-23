Medical maintenance depot visit showcases value to Army readiness

Courtesy Photo | Isaac Newman, left, chief of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency’s Medical...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Isaac Newman, left, chief of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency’s Medical Maintenance Operations Division at Tracy, California, briefs leadership from U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command during a Feb. 24 visit. Pictured with Newman, from left, are Maj. Gen. Mitchell Kilgo, commanding general of CECOM, USAMMA Commander Col. John “Ryan” Bailey and CECOM Command Sgt. Maj. Kristie Brady. (U.S. Army photo by Jowel A. Liwanag) see less | View Image Page

TRACY, Calif. -- To really understand what goes into repairing and calibrating complex medical devices in an operational environment, a visit to one of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency’s three depots is a good place to start.



Leaders from U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command were eager to learn more about USAMMA’s depot-level maintenance during a visit to its Medical Maintenance Operations Division in Tracy, known as MMOD-Tracy, Feb. 24.



Maj. Gen. Mitchell Kilgo, commanding general of CECOM, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kristie Brady toured the facility, learned about MMOD-Tracy’s capabilities and talked to the workforce.



“The team demonstrated our mission, to include how CT scanners are calibrated and repaired, which really gave him a better understanding of the value we deliver to Army readiness,” USAMMA Commander Col. John “Ryan” Bailey said.



“Maj. Gen. Kilgo also toured the TMDE calibration and repair lab,” Bailey added. “I think he was very impressed and spoke to the entire organization, which made everyone feel appreciated.”



During the visit, leaders held a town hall to hear feedback from the workforce and emphasized the importance of Project Inclusion, which aims to promote diversity, equity and inclusivity throughout the Army workforce.



Bailey and USAMMA Sgt. Maj. Monnet Bushner also took the opportunity to recognize a number of employees at both MMOD-Tracy and MMOD-Hill, the team’s first stop on its west coast swing in late February.



USAMMA is a direct reporting unit to Army Medical Logistics Command, which was recently realigned under CECOM, a major subordinate command to U.S. Army Materiel Command.



Each of USAMMA’s depots serves as a center of excellence in maintenance of highly specialized medical devices, such as imaging, pulmonary and laboratory equipment.



Supporting a dozen states in the western U.S., MMOD-Tracy specializes in medical imaging devices, as well as special purpose test, measurement and diagnostic equipment, or TMDE.



The other MMODs include facilities at Hill Air Force Base in Utah and in Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania.



MMOD-Hill serves as the center of excellence for pulmonary, anesthesia and oxygen-concentrating equipment, while MMOD-Toby concentrates on field-level clinical laboratory equipment.