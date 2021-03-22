Photo By Milton Mariani Rodriguez | WHINSEC is honored to conduct its fourth iteration of the Women Peace and Security...... read more read more

Photo By Milton Mariani Rodriguez | WHINSEC is honored to conduct its fourth iteration of the Women Peace and Security Symposium. This annual symposium has the objective of developing an understanding of gender issues, challenges, and opportunities for women in leadership roles that impact peace and security in today’s global environment. Presenters include representatives from the Canadian Defense Academy; both the U.S. Northern Command and the U.S. Southern Command; US Dept. of State; and the Organization of American States. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will held virtually via Black Board Ultra collaboration suite. It will begin promptly at 9 a.m. links for the event are: https://bit.ly/WHINSEC-WPS2021 and https://fb.com/whinsec/live see less | View Image Page