Park ‘N Pickup streamlines pharmacy operations during COVID-19

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. --

COVID-19 has brought with it a slew of changes to the way a pharmacy operates. One of these major changes, due to the increased need for patient safety, is that the pharmacy lobby is currently closed. In order to continue providing essential medications while incorporating COVID-19 precautions, the 436th Medical Group Pharmacy implemented the Park ‘N Pickup process in early November 2020, which continues to this day.



Process



The Park ‘N Pickup process allows patients to receive their medication without having to leave the comfort and safety of their personal vehicle. When arriving to pick up medication, patients will park in a numbered spot within a designated area in the dental parking lot. There are 47 numbered spots labeled with information detailing how to alert the pharmacy that a patient is present for pickup or drop-off of prescriptions. The sign directs the patient to text the following information to (302) 316-5095:



Parking spot number

Patient’s full name

Patient’s date of birth

Last 4 of the Sponsor’s SSN

The number of prescriptions the patient is picking up

Once the information is received, a pharmacy team member will respond and bring the prescription(s) right to the vehicle. If a patient is unable to text, is dropping off prescriptions or needs further assistance, they can turn on their hazard lights, and a pharmacy team member will come out to address their needs.



Activating Prescriptions



Patients can decrease their wait time in the parking lot by calling ahead to activate their prescriptions. This alerts pharmacy personnel that the patient intends to pick up their prescription.



Once a patient’s provider sends in the prescription(s) to the pharmacy, a patient has their choice of three methods to activate the prescription and alert the pharmacy.



First, patients can use TRICARE Online’s Secure Messaging feature to directly message the pharmacy staff with their information and the prescriptions they wish to activate. An account must be set up before a patient is able to send messages, but once accomplished, this allows a patient to manage their appointments, refills, activations and more all from one screen. It also avoids length phone calls. Patients using this method can expect their medications to be ready in one duty day. Patients can find more information about secure messaging by visiting tricareonline.com.



Second, patients can call the activation line, (302)-677-2019, to speak with a pharmacy team member who will activate their prescriptions. Due to the pharmacy’s current high call volume, this method can lead to some extended wait times. With our new phone system, callers will be notified of their exact spot in line when they call. Patients using this method can expect their medications to be ready in one to two hours, depending on pharmacy workload.



Third, patients can activate their prescriptions by parking in the dental parking lot and using the Park ‘N Pickup instructions on the sign. Rather than stating how many prescriptions they plan to pick up, they can state how many they wish to activate. Patients using this method can expect their medications to be ready in one to two hours, depending on pharmacy workload. If patients use this method, the pharmacy asks that they leave and return in one to two hours to allow other customers to utilize the parking spots during that time.



The Dover AFB Pharmacy is open 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the exception of federal holidays, training days and wing down days. Training days occur on the second Wednesday of every month.



Additionally, prescription activations using the activation line or Park ‘N Pickup must occur before 3 p.m. for same-day pickups. Any prescriptions activated or dropped off after 3 p.m. will be ready the next duty day.



Patients with questions regarding pharmacy operations can call (302) 677-2019.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2021 Date Posted: 03.22.2021 10:44 Story ID: 391962 Location: DOVER AFB, DE, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Park ‘N Pickup streamlines pharmacy operations during COVID-19, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.