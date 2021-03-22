Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Client Services Division Updated Hours & Services

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    03.22.2021

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    Due to the COVID-19 situation, all legal assistance, tax and claims services are by appointment only. All requests for services should be sent to:
    USARMY.WIESBADEN.USAREUR.MBX.OJA-WLC-LEGAL-ASSISTANCE-CALENDAR@MAIL.MIL.
    All requests for appointments must include your name, DOD ID number, Status (Service member, DOD/DA Civilian, Contractor, Retiree or Dependent), phone number and a brief summary of your issue. We will do our best to contact you within two business days to set up an appointment as appropriate. It is extremely important to include your correct telephone number.

    Appointments requiring consultation with an attorney will most likely be conducted telephonically. Individuals requiring emergency services (e.g., imminent deployment) will be given the proper priority. Please bring your own pen to sign any document, sanitize hands when entering building, wear a face mask at all times.

    Our hours of operation are Monday to Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. - noon and 1 - 4 p.m. On Thursday we are closed for training from 9 a.m. – noon and open from 1 – 4 p.m.

    Among the services we provide include: powers of attorney, affidavits, notarizations, limited German legal issues advice, family law advice, landlord/tenant (only US, Germany Housing MFR required) advice, financial liability investigations (FLIPL) advice and assistance with rebuttals, certain consumer law (including SCR) advice, evaluation report appeals and advice, traffic tickets, US tax advice (State & Federal, but no e-filing), claims (e.g., Article 139 claims, general guidance on filing HHG/POV Chapter 11 Claims with CPCS, etc.), Service member’ s Civil Relief Act (SCRA) advice, Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, and advice on foreclosures. As soon as the COVID-19 situation improves, we will resume our estate planning and wills services.

    For more information about the services we provide, visit us at: https://home.army.mil/wiesbaden/index.php/about/Garrison/legal-office

