Photo Essay: Second barracks construction project under way at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Infrastructure work is shown under way March 15, 2021, in the 1600 block of the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis., for a second transient training troops barracks project. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

Infrastructure work is shown under way March 15, 2021, in the 1600 block of the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis., for a second transient training troops barracks project.



The second barracks $18.8 million barracks project was awarded to L.C. Black Constructors, which is the contractor building the first barracks building, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Resident Office at Fort McCoy.



The new contract was awarded Sept. 29, 2020, and the notice to proceed was issued Oct. 28, 2020. The contract duration is scheduled for completion in 780 calendar days.



Currently contract completion is scheduled for December 2022. The barracks is different than the traditional barracks located throughout the installation.



This new building will be four stories and able to house 400 people in approximately 60,000 square feet. The building will be built with the latest in construction materials and include state-of-the-art physical security and energy-saving measures.



The project also is part of the Fort McCoy master plan that looks at continuously upgrading the installation’s infrastructure to be prepared for the future.



The Army Corps of Engineers is managing the project.



