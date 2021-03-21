France, Belgium, Japan and U.S. Forces Conduct Group Arabian Sea Warfare Exercise

Courtesy Photo | During the French carrier strike group mission CLEMENCEAU 21, exercise GASWEX (Group...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | During the French carrier strike group mission CLEMENCEAU 21, exercise GASWEX (Group Arabian Sea Warfare Exercise) brings together American, Belgian, French and Japanese naval assets, in a combined, multilateral surface, air and sub-surface training. Around french aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle appear the US guided-missile cruiser Port Royal and the US amphibious assault ship Makin Island, the Belgian frigate Leopold the 1st, the Japanese destroyer Ariake, and the French frigate Provence. GASWEX exercise aims is to improve operational effectiveness and enhance interoperability between partners. Au cours de la mission CLEMENCEAU 21 le groupe aéronaval Task Force 473, qui a organisé l’exercice GASWEX,a rassemblé lors d’un PHOTEX l’ensemble des bâtiments participants : le porte-avions Charles de Gaulle, la frégate multi-missions (FREMM) Provence, le porte-hélicoptères américain USS Makin Island, la frégate américaine USS Port Royal, la frégate belge BNS Léopold 1er et la frégate japonaise JS Ariake. Le vendredi 19 mars 2021, en mer d’Arabie. Le groupe aéronaval (GAN) multinational constitué autour du porte-avions français Charles de Gaulle forme la Task Force 473, placée sous le commandement du contre-amiral (CA) Marc Aussedat. Baptisée CLEMENCEAU 21, cette mission opérationnelle conduit le GAN en Méditerranée, au nord de l’océan Indien (mer d’Arabie) et dans le Golfe arabo-persique de février à juin 2021. La mission CLEMENCEAU 21 est composée de plusieurs phases. La deuxième phase initiale en mer Rouge, océan Indien et Golfe arabo-persique permet aux escorteurs français Frégate de défense aérienne (FDA) Chevalier Paul, Frégate multi-missions (FREMM) Provence, Bâtiment de commandement et de ravitaillement (BCR) Var et allié (frégate belge Léopold 1er) d’assurer la présence française dans des zones stratégiques, de contribuer à l’appréciation autonome de situation et de lutter contre le terrorisme islamiste. see less | View Image Page

France, Belgium, Japan and U.S. forces conducted a Group Arabian Sea Warfare Exercise (GASWEX) in the Arabian Sea and Gulf of Oman, March 19-22.



Led by the French Marine Nationale’s Charles De Gaulle carrier strike group, this combined, multilateral surface, air and sub-surface training is the first major multilateral exercise conducted since commencing their Clemenceau 21 deployment in February.



“The capability to train in such conditions of realism and complexity certainly represented a challenge but also and above all a real opportunity. It put the capabilities of the Charles de Gaulle carrier strike group with its American, Belgian and Japanese partners into high-end operations to ensure the security in any strategic area where our shared values would be at stake,” said Admiral Marc Aussedat, commander of TF473, French carrier strike group.



Units involved from the Charles De Gaulle carrier strike group included the aircraft carrier FS Charles De Gaulle (R 91) and its carrier air wing (20 Rafale marine fighter aircraft, 2 E2C Hawkeye, helicopters Caïman marine and Dauphin), auxiliary ship FS Var (A 608), frigates FS Provence (D 652) and FS Chevalier Paul (D 621), Belgian frigate HNLMS Leopold I (F 930) and Japanese destroyer JS Ariake (DD 109), a French SSN and an Atlantic 2 maritime patrol aircraft.



“We conducted a multilateral exercise with the French Navy, the Belgian Navy, and the U.S. Navy in the Gulf of Aden, an important area for Japan’s sea lines of communications,” said Cmdr. EZAWA Naritaka, commanding officer of Ariake. “We believe this exercise was a significant effort to protect the maritime order of the Indian Ocean, while deepening cooperation and trust with the participating navies.”



During the exercise, participating forces focused on the full spectrum of maritime warfare operations, practicing anti-air warfare (AAW), anti-surface warfare (ASUW), and anti-submarine warfare (ASW) tactics and procedures.



Participating forces exercised the ability to operate aircraft from different partner nation ships, hunt enemy submarines, provide layered defense against air and surface threats, and conduct long range maritime strikes against simulated adversarial forces.



“GASWEX was a unique opportunity for our combined forces to practice the full breadth of our mutual combat capabilities,” said Brig. Gen. Farrell Sullivan, commanding general of Commander Task Force 51/5. “Our Marines and Sailors gained invaluable maritime security experience operating alongside their French, Belgian and Japanese counterparts.”



U.S. forces participating in the exercise included the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) with F-35B Lightning II joint strike fighters and MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft from the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), guided-missile cruiser USS Port Royal (CG 73), P-8A Poseidon multimission aircraft, U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon multirole fighter aircraft and E-3 Sentry airborne warning and control system aircraft.



Exercises like GASWEX 21 improve operational effectiveness and enhance interoperability of our combined and joint force.



“GASWEX delivers a clear message – relationships matter,” said Vice Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces. “Integrating processes, systems, and command and control functions strengthen relationships and trust – neither of which can be surged in time of crisis.”



