Fort Bliss Noncommissioned Officer dies off-post



FORT BLISS, Texas— A senior Noncommissioned Officer assigned to the 1st Armored Division Headquarters died at his off-installation residence on March 16, in El Paso, Texas. The incident is under investigation by the El Paso Police Department.

Sgt. 1st Class Allan Edwards, 31, a native of Telford, Tennessee, was assigned to the 1st Armored Division Operations Section.

Edwards joined the U.S. Army in March 2008 as a 19K, M1 Armor Crewman. Edwards arrived at Fort Bliss in March 2014 and served as Assistant Operations NCO in 4th Battalion, 17th Infantry Regiment; the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team Master Gunner; Platoon Sergeant in 1st Battalion, 67th Armored Regiment; and finally at the Division Headquarters. Fort Bliss was his third duty station and he had one combat deployment to Afghanistan.

His military education included the Unit Armorer course, M1A2 Tank Operations course, Bradley Crew Evaluator course, and earning the additional skill identifier of K8 at completion of the M1A2 Master Gunner course. He completed the following courses of the U.S. Army Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development System: Basic Leader Course in 2011, the U.S. Army Advanced Leader Course in 2014, and U.S. Army Senior Leader Course in 2020.

“Sgt. 1st Class Allan Edwards gave 100% daily to the team and his profession; his technical knowledge enhanced the capability of the Division operations section. Sgt. 1st Class Edwards was a determined senior noncommissioned officer who leaves a legacy of armor crew members that are more confident in their profession,” said Col. Bryan Frizzelle, Assistant Chief of Staff-Operations, 1st Armored Division.



Edwards’ awards and decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal (4), Army Achievement Medal (5), Army Good Conduct Medal (4), National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon (3), Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon (2), NATO Medal, Master Gunner Identification Badge, Marksmanship Qualification Badge Expert-Pistol, and Marksmanship Qualification Badge Expert-Carbine.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2021 Date Posted: 03.19.2021 15:05 Story ID: 391875 Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Bliss Noncommissioned Officer dies off-post, by LTC Allie Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.