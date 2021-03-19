Seaman Quandarius Weems earns Coast Guard Honor Graduate for Charlie-200

Photo By Chief Warrant Officer Timothy Tamargo | Seaman Quandarius Weems is selected as the Honor Graduate for recruit company...... read more read more Photo By Chief Warrant Officer Timothy Tamargo | Seaman Quandarius Weems is selected as the Honor Graduate for recruit company Charlie-200 as they complete basic training at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, March 19, 2021. The Coast Guard's goal is to provide the right people, with the right competencies and experience, to the right place, at the right time in order to accomplish our missions, while continually developing our workforce through superb leadership. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Timothy Tamargo) see less | View Image Page

CAPE MAY, N.J. - Seaman Quandarius Weems from Griffin, Georgia, earned the title of Honor Graduate after graduating from the U.S. Coast Guard's condensed 7-week basic training at Training Center Cape May, N.J., March 19, 2021.



Weems was presented a plaque on behalf of the Navy League that is presented to the recruit who has the highest final overall standing. Weems is authorized to wear the Coast Guard Honor Graduate Ribbon.



"I am grateful, blessed, and thankful to receive the Honor Graduate award," said Weems. "I immediately thought about my shipmates and what we went through together the past seven weeks, all the stories, sweat, pain, and memories we shared. Even though the Honor Graduate is awarded to one individual, I would not have received this award without my shipmates. It was not always pretty, but greatness isn't formed overnight. It takes daily dedication and devotion to the mission and each other to form a great group."



Capt. Kathy Felger, the commanding officer of Training Center Cape May, presided over the ceremony and advancement of the 38 graduates of Recruit Company Charlie-200. Training at boot camp is difficult, and approximately 20% of recruits do not graduate with their original company.



Weems will be stationed on Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley in Kodiak, Alaska.



Weems' company earned multiple awards during their seven weeks of training, such as seamanship, physical fitness, and marksmanship. Charlie-200 also earned the Company Commander pennant.



"My shipmates devoted so much time and effort to help me find ways to be more efficient during boot camp, so I wanted to make sure I returned the favor," said Weems. "Fear of failing them is what gave me the motivation and drive when things got hard. I am grateful and thankful for my shipmates; my company commanders, Petty Officer Chatterjee, Petty Officer Thompson, and Petty Officer Failing; and the Coast Guard for an amazing experience."



Weems is the son of Azizah Johnson and Howard Weems, and graduated from Griffin High School in May 2015. Weems has an uncle and a cousin who served in the Navy and the Army.



Training Center Cape May is the fifth largest base in the Coast Guard and the sole accession point for the entire enlisted workforce. It is considered the birthplace of the enlisted corps and the Coast Guard's Hometown.