NAVFAC Pacific Awards $15.7 Million Contract for New Ordnance Administrative and Operations Facility on Guam

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $15.7 million firm-fixed-price contract Mar. 17 to Core Tech-HDCC-Kajima LLC, of Tamuning, Guam, for the construction of a new ordnance administrative and operation facility at Naval Support Activity, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.



The new facility will provide administrative and industrial support to the United States Marine Corps supply and ammunition team relocating from Okinawa to Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz (MCBCB), Guam.



“This project will provide the Marine Corps on Guam with a modern administrative and operations facility for controlling ordnance operations and maintaining accountability of critical assets,” said MCBCB Chief of Staff Donald Baldwin.



The facilities will be equipped with exterior lighting, lightning protection systems, ground ring, automatic fire sprinklers and heating, ventilation and air conditioning. In addition to office space, the facility includes a waiting area with service counter, breakroom, conference room/classroom, head facilities and showers, personnel lockers and bunkroom and incidental related work.



Work will be performed in Yigo, Guam with an expected completion date of April 2023.

