Armored units from US and Greece train force-on-force

Photo By 1st Lt. IAN FISCHER | An M1 Abrams tank and crew from Charlie Company remains camouflaged on a ridgeline in...... read more read more Photo By 1st Lt. IAN FISCHER | An M1 Abrams tank and crew from Charlie Company remains camouflaged on a ridgeline in a training area near Xanthi, Greece, during a joint force-on-force training exercise associated with Thracian Cooperation on May 16, 2021. 2nd Squadron, 5th Cavalry Regiment is in Europe as a part of 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team’s armored rotation to Atlantic Resolve. The U.S. Army conducts joint exercises, such as Thracian Cooperation with the Hellenic Armed Forces, because they provide the opportunity to enhance interoperability with a NATO Ally. (U.S. Army Photo by 1st Lt. Ian Fischer) see less | View Image Page

XANTHI, Greece–Charlie Company, 2nd Squadron, 5th Cavalry Regiment, and the Hellenic Army’s 25th Armored Cavalry Division donned the multiple laser engagement system and conducted a joint force-on-force training exercise near Xanthi, Greece on March 16 and 17, 2021.



Using MILES, the armored, mechanized infantry and scout platoons from the NATO Allied nations tested their tactics and equipment against one another as a part of Thracian Cooperation 2021. The system, which uses lasers to simulate the firing capabilities of military weapons systems enabled both nation’s militaries to better share their learning during the exercise enhancing their relationship.



“It’s good to have a different experience from a different military,” said 1st Lt. Dylan Ewers, a tank platoon leader assigned to Charlie Company. “We can get that interoperability were different nations are working together for a common goal.”



On March 16, Ewers’ armored platoon of M1 Abrams tanks from Charlie Company took up their defenses on a hill, hidden in the thick brush of the training area located in historic Thrace. Three platoons from the Hellenic Army pressed their attack, navigating through the rough terrain and thick red clay in the area.



However, Cpl. Nicolas Barbero, the gunner on Ewers' tank, noticed that the rolling terrain was more of a challenge for Charlie Company than it was for the Hellenic Army.



“We’re playing on their backyard,’ said Barbero. “So, for us it was kind of rough, but at the same time, it was a learning experience.”



The next day, March 17, the different nations switched roles, and three platoons from Charlie Company attacked the lone Hellenic Army armored platoon of Leopard 2 Hell tanks defending another hill in the training area. According to Barbero, the force-on-force training with the Hellenic Army enhanced the company’s experience.



“I think the training with them has been very successful,” said Barbero. “We’ve gotten a lot out of this because we usually don’t get to do this tank-on-tank training – especially in with foreign countries to see how they maneuver, and how they work.”



Thracian Cooperation is a yearly joint exercise between both the U.S. Army and the Hellenic Army. It consists of cultural events, a joint force-on-force exercise and a live fire exercise as the finale to the training event.



Charlie Company, 2nd Squadron, 5th Cavalry Regiment, based out of Fort Hood, Texas, is in Europe as a part of 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team’s armored rotation to Atlantic Resolve. It consists of an M1 Abrams tank platoon, an M2 Bradly Fighting Vehicle platoon and a scout platoon of M2 Bradly Fighting Vehicles and HMMWVs.



1st ABCT is the seventh armored rotation to Atlantic Resolve. Through Atlantic Resolve, the U.S. Army provides a combat-credible armored, aviation and logistics brigade for rotations of 9 months showing the Army's commitment to its NATO Allies and partners.



1st Cavalry Division currently headquarters Atlantic Resolve in a forward element out of Poznan, Poland, and there are approximately 6000 Soldiers participating it at any given time.