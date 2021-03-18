Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    March 2021 training operations at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers drive a military truck on Highway 21 as part of a convoy March 17, 2021,...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                  

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers participate in training operations March 17, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Through early March 2021, thousands of service members have trained at the post during fiscal year 2021.

    Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
    Date Posted: 03.18.2021 13:07
    Story ID: 391733
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, March 2021 training operations at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    training operations
    Fort McCoy

