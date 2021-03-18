Photo Essay: U.S. flag at half-staff at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | The United States flag flies at half-staff Feb. 25, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis....... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | The United States flag flies at half-staff Feb. 25, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, an easy way to remember when to fly the United States flag at half-staff is to consider when the whole nation is in mourning. These periods of mourning are proclaimed either by the president of the United States, for national remembrance, or the governor of a state or territory, for local remembrance, in the event of a death of a member or former member of the federal, state, or territorial government or judiciary. The heads of departments and agencies of the federal government may also order that the flag be flown at half-staff on buildings, grounds, and naval vessels under their jurisdiction. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

The United States flag flies at half-staff Feb. 25, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, an easy way to remember when to fly the United States flag at half-staff is to consider when the whole nation is in mourning.



These periods of mourning are proclaimed either by the president of the United States, for national remembrance, or the governor of a state or territory, for local remembrance, in the event of a death of a member or former member of the federal, state, or territorial government or judiciary.



The heads of departments and agencies of the federal government may also order that the flag be flown at half-staff on buildings, grounds, and naval vessels under their jurisdiction.



Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



