Women's History Month: Master Sgt. Lakisha Croley

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. --



As we continue this #WomensHistoryMonth, we would like to highlight several of Tyndall’s female Airmen, who contribute daily to our mission of training and projecting unrivaled combat air power.



Master Sgt. Lakisha Croley has served in the Air Force for 22 years, and during that time she has been a still photographer, NCOIC of Combat Photo Training, aerial photographer, and now serves as the superintendent of the 325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs office.



“I am small in stature and many men and women in other branches have assumed that makes me someone to be intimidated into doing things their way,” said Croley. “I overcame this struggle by embracing myself and laying my struggles before God.



“Also, staying within the regulations and being unconcerned by whether or not I was liked while doing what I needed to do to keep my Airmen on the right path.”



Croley expressed that she overcame these trials by choosing a path of assertiveness. She worked hard to show she cared about her troops by always holding them accountable no matter how difficult the situation may have been. Croley works daily to stay within the regulations and provide a strong, respectful example to any Airmen she might have the opportunity to influence.



“I hope that I show Airmen how to act, how to be respectful and fall in line with what the Air Force needs them to be without losing themselves,” said Croley. “I want young women to see that they do not have to fall into some category of behavior that others have set for them. Instead, I want them to create their own path.”

