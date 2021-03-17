Women's History Month: Master Sgt. Carrie Lee

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE Fla. --



#WomensHistoryMonth has provided #TeamTyndall with the wonderful opportunity to feature some of our female Airmen who support our mission of training and projecting unrivaled combat air power.

Today we would like to introduce MSgt. Carrie Lee, a 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation function manager. #PortDawgs



Lee has been serving with the Air Force as an aerial porter for over 20 years.



“I’ve had the opportunity to go to some very unique places in support of the mission,” said Lee. “It’s very satisfying when we prep and load a plane full of cargo and passengers to get the troops and the equipment where it’s needed, especially in a deployed location.”



The military can be a very intense job, filled with tough decisions, leadership roles and separation from those you love. Lee struggled in the beginning of her career due to being a very empathetic and emotional person.

She stated that she met a lot of great mentors throughout the years and even emphasized the help she received from the mental health clinic. With the help of others, Lee was able to maintain her military bearing and gain the confidence to speak up for herself and for the Airmen she now supervises.



Every Airman has something special and unique to offer the Air Force and Lee says the two things she can bring to the table are empathy and a sense of family. Lee expressed that as a SNCO with Airmen to supervise and mentor she can now relate to their emotional struggles.



“I try my hardest to make sure the Airmen around me feel like they’re part of a family and have someone they can turn to and talk to at any given moment,” said Lee.

Lee credits her family, especially her mother, for the support they have given along her Air Force journey.



When asked what advice she might give to female Airmen new to the military lifestyle, Lee emphasized the importance of mental and physical health.



“I’ve had wonderful mentors in the Air Force that have seen something in me that I didn’t,” said Lee. “Don’t let others discourage you from pursuing your dreams and goals. Challenge yourself and step outside of your comfort zone. Don’t pass up opportunities or make excuses, find a good mentor and learn from your mistakes.”

