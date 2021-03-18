Our Voices, Our Coast Guard- BMCS Malia Chasteen

Courtesy Photo | BMCS Malia Chasteen poses in front of Station Maui (U.S. Coast Guard Photo).... read more read more Courtesy Photo | BMCS Malia Chasteen poses in front of Station Maui (U.S. Coast Guard Photo). see less | View Image Page

March is Women’s History Month. This observance stands as a reminder of the strength that the Coast Guard has gained through the contributions and efforts of our female members who serve as part of an exceptional and diverse workforce. This series of interviews highlights just a few of the remarkable women in the Coast Guard and the stories behind their service.



Name: BMCS Malia Chasteen

Duty Title: Officer in Charge

Duty Location: Station Maui, HI



What inspired you to join the Coast Guard?



I grew up around the ocean on Cape Cod so I wanted the opportunity to not only continue to be on the water but to also travel. I specifically chose the Coast Guard because there were more long term career opportunities for me than if I joined a sister service. I walked into a recruiting office in Panama City Beach, FL in March 2003 and never looked back.



What is meaningful to you about serving in the Coast Guard?



Having been in the Service nearly 18 years now, I have the opportunity to mentor those coming up behind me so they can eventually take my job. I am able to show others that having a career in the Coast Guard and being a single parent is completely doable. It hasn’t always been easy, but it can be done and maybe I can be the example for someone else that finds themselves in a similar situation.



Has joining the Coast Guard helped shape your identity as a person?



When I joined the Coast Guard, I was looking for a place to belong and one that would give me an opportunity to be of service. I am a better person because of my ability to serve others and that example is being set for my son and the circle of people around me. I’m part of an organization that values its people overall and continually strives to support its workforce.



What does the phrase “Stronger Together” mean to you?



We are a diverse group of individuals and we all have something to offer; things that we each excel at or are knowledgeable about or care about. We are “Stronger Together” as an organization because of our diversity and ability to come together as a team and accomplish the various missions and tasks that we face daily.



Do you have a mentor that has inspired you or impacted your Service?



I have had several mostly informal mentors over the years. Some mentors were for the qualification I was seeking, while others have been there as I have moved up in rank, keeping me on track and cheering me on and picking me up when I stumbled along the way. I’ve had many outstanding male mentors but having someone to talk to that could relate to being a female in a male dominated operational position may have made a few things clearer earlier on. As a female and a person of color, having representation matters and gives others confidence and a sense that they can accomplish “it” too.



The Coast Guard has a history of strong female members. How have those members helped pave a path for you in the Coast Guard?



The women that have gone before me have had to advocate for themselves and that has taught me that just because the “Coast Guard has always done it that way” does not make it the “only” way. Specifically, women like Master Chief Petty Officer Diane Bucci paved the way for woman serving afloat by breaking many of the Coast Guard’s early gender barriers. Sometimes when you hear no you have to ask why.



What excites you about the future for women in the Coast Guard?



I appreciate all of the new working groups and initiatives that the Coast Guard has established or is establishing to support women and those who are underrepresented. As an organization, we are looking for ways to create more opportunities for women at sea. It used to be that you had to plan family around the Coast Guard but it’s easier to see that you can plan the Coast Guard around family. The Coast Guard is working to become a more inclusive workforce and that makes me feel happy for those who want to join now and in the future.



What keeps you in the Coast Guard?



My career in the Coast Guard has been a truly amazing adventure. I really enjoy what I do and I haven’t been able to stop. When my son came along there wasn’t a choice of getting out. I took the time to see how I can balance both family and work. I know that may not work for everyone but it’s been my motivator. My son and those I work with continually motivate me for the next steps in my Coast Guard career.